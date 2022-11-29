Two-Mile Run (2MR)

You’ll run two miles for time on a measured, generally flat outdoor course.

The 2MR assesses the Aerobic Endurance component of fitness. Higher aerobic endurance enables you to work for long periods of time and recover more quickly when executing repetitive physical tasks.

Course options

The 2MR can be completed on an indoor or outdoor track, or an improved surface like a road or sidewalk. It cannot be tested on unimproved terrain, but out-and-back or lap track courses are authorized.

Additional information

Fitness components

  • Aerobic endurance

Equipment

  • A two-mile run route on level field, track, or running surface

More to consider

The start and finish line will be near the same location as the test site for the other five events.

Scoring the Two-Mile Run

You’ll run two miles on a measured, generally flat outdoor course with different benchmarks for time depending on your age and gender. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.

Min. points (60) 22:00
Max. points (100) 13:22
For ages 17 – 21
  • You’ll need to score a minimum of 60 points on each event to pass the AFT with a total score of 300
  • The maximum score you can receive per event is 100 points for a total score of 500
  • The requirement for each event varies according to gender and age

See what it takes to join.

Take the Soldier Prep Quiz to find out how you can become part of the greatest team in the world.

Start the Quiz
A male enlisted recruit wearing a light blue t-shirt, sitting down and staring into the distance with another person’s arm wrapped around his shoulder

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

Education Level

Tattoos

Legal Record

Medical Conditions

Level of Interest

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call.

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)