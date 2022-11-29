Fitness components
- Aerobic endurance
The 2MR assesses the Aerobic Endurance component of fitness. Higher aerobic endurance enables you to work for long periods of time and recover more quickly when executing repetitive physical tasks.
The 2MR can be completed on an indoor or outdoor track, or an improved surface like a road or sidewalk. It cannot be tested on unimproved terrain, but out-and-back or lap track courses are authorized.
The start and finish line will be near the same location as the test site for the other five events.
You’ll run two miles on a measured, generally flat outdoor course with different benchmarks for time depending on your age and gender. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.
Men’s 2MR
Women’s 2MR
|Min. points (60)
|22:00
|Max. points (100)
|13:22
Lift the maximum weight possible three times using a 60-pound hex bar and plates.
Complete as many hand-release push-ups as possible in two minutes, using the proper technique.
Do five 50-meter shuttles (sprint, drag, lateral, carry, sprint) as fast as possible using two 40-pound kettlebells, and a 90-pound sled.
Maintain a proper plank position for as long as possible.
