The Army offers rewards above and beyond your salary. Learn about all the bonuses you may be eligible to receive for enlisting.
You may be eligible for a combination of bonuses totaling up to $50,000. Here’s what’s available.
Full-time recruits can combine bonuses to earn up to an additional $50,000 for enlisting in certain jobs.
You could earn up to $15,000 just for reporting to Basic Training within 30 days of enlistment for certain in-demand jobs. This bonus can be combined with other enlistment bonuses to earn up to $50,000.
A handful of enlisted job openings come with a signing bonus of up to $45,000, which you could benefit from in the short and long term with the right skills and qualifications.
If you already have college or vocational school credits, you may qualify for the College Credit Enlistment Bonus. It offers up to $8,000 depending on the number of credits earned and the institution you attended. This bonus is only available if you select a critical MOS that qualifies for a Job Signing Bonus.
Qualified Army Reserve recruits may be eligible for up to $13,000 in bonuses.
Current enlisted applicants with specific skills the Army needs may be eligible for bonuses up to $45,000.
Qualified Soldiers may receive a bonus of up to $20,000 after completing the required Ranger training and programs, as well as reporting to their first permanent duty station. This bonus can be combined with other enlistment bonuses.
Earn up to $10,000 for attending the U.S. Army Airborne School and becoming Airborne qualified. This bonus can be combined with other enlistment bonuses.
Eligibility for bonuses is determined by your specific skill set, entrance test, job specialty, and how quickly you can start Basic Training.
The timing and pay out of your bonus may vary depending on the type of bonus and your contract details. Initial payments for new enlistment bonuses are typically made once you’ve completed initial training.
Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.
Rank does not factor into bonuses available for first-time enlisted Soldiers, since most join with the same starting rank. Instead, the values of initial enlistment bonuses are determined by other factors like job specialty (called MOS) or how quickly you can report to Basic Combat Training.
Once you’re serving and near completion of an enlisted contract, rank and length of service can be factors for receiving a reenlistment bonus.
Bonuses for commissioned Officers are more rare but offered during service for some specialties and in-demand jobs. These are also offered to some civilians with special in-demand skills who join the Army as commissioned Officers.
Qualification for bonuses is determined by scores on certain tests, skills you may have, and a number of other factors. We encourage you to speak with a recruiter about your passions, skills, and interest in the Army, to identify which bonuses you qualify for.
Yes. A Soldier currently serving in the Army may be eligible for a reenlistment bonus, provided the Soldier has completed at least 17 months of continuous active duty (other than for training), is qualified in a military skill designated as critical, and reenlists for a period of at least three years.
Yes. Health care professionals who serve as commissioned Officers in the U.S. Army Medical Department enjoy a wide range of opportunities and financial incentives including bonuses of up to $400,000.
The timing of your bonus and how it’s paid out will depend on which ones you qualify for and the details of your contract. Generally, initial payments for new enlistment bonuses are made after the completion of your training, but timing may vary. It’s important to work with your recruiter and get all the details of the bonuses you’re eligible for and how to receive payment during your joining process.
Applicants who enlist for three or more years in certain high-demand jobs may qualify for additional bonuses once on the job, ranging from $3,000 to $15,000 for their crucial skills. Talk to your recruiter for more details.
Yes. Those with homeschool diplomas can qualify for the same bonuses as traditional high school students.
