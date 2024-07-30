Rank does not factor into bonuses available for first-time enlisted Soldiers, since most join with the same starting rank. Instead, the values of initial enlistment bonuses are determined by other factors like job specialty (called MOS) or how quickly you can report to Basic Combat Training.

Once you’re serving and near completion of an enlisted contract, rank and length of service can be factors for receiving a reenlistment bonus.

Bonuses for commissioned Officers are more rare but offered during service for some specialties and in-demand jobs. These are also offered to some civilians with special in-demand skills who join the Army as commissioned Officers.