COMBINE BONUSES UP TO $50K

Many ways to earn more

You may be eligible for a combination of bonuses totaling up to $50,000. Here’s what’s available.

Up to $50K

Active Enlistment Bonus

Full-time recruits can combine bonuses to earn up to an additional $50,000 for enlisting in certain jobs.

Up to $15K

Quick Ship Bonus

You could earn up to $15,000 just for reporting to Basic Training within 30 days of enlistment for certain in-demand jobs. This bonus can be combined with other enlistment bonuses to earn up to $50,000.

Up to $45K

Job Signing Bonus

A handful of enlisted job openings come with a signing bonus of up to $45,000, which you could benefit from in the short and long term with the right skills and qualifications.

Up to $8K

College Credit Enlistment Bonus

If you already have college or vocational school credits, you may qualify for the College Credit Enlistment Bonus. It offers up to $8,000 depending on the number of credits earned and the institution you attended. This bonus is only available if you select a critical MOS that qualifies for a Job Signing Bonus.

Up to $13K

Army Reserve Enlistment Bonus

Qualified Army Reserve recruits may be eligible for up to $13,000 in bonuses.

Up to $45K

Civilian Acquired Skills Bonus

Current enlisted applicants with specific skills the Army needs may be eligible for bonuses up to $45,000.

Up to $20K

Ranger Bonus

Qualified Soldiers may receive a bonus of up to $20,000 after completing the required Ranger training and programs, as well as reporting to their first permanent duty station. This bonus can be combined with other enlistment bonuses.

Up to $10K

Airborne Bonus

Earn up to $10,000 for attending the U.S. Army Airborne School and becoming Airborne qualified. This bonus can be combined with other enlistment bonuses.

How Army bonuses work.

Eligibility

Eligibility for bonuses is determined by your specific skill set, entrance test, job specialty, and how quickly you can start Basic Training.

Timing

The timing and pay out of your bonus may vary depending on the type of bonus and your contract details. Initial payments for new enlistment bonuses are typically made once you’ve completed initial training.

What’s included in total compensation.

Example for illustration based on yearly Fort Campbell, K.Y. housing allowance for a married Soldier and 2024 Army pay tables for a private (E2) with less than two years of service.

Common questions about bonuses.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Do bonuses depend on your rank?

Rank does not factor into bonuses available for first-time enlisted Soldiers, since most join with the same starting rank. Instead, the values of initial enlistment bonuses are determined by other factors like job specialty (called MOS) or how quickly you can report to Basic Combat Training.

Once you’re serving and near completion of an enlisted contract, rank and length of service can be factors for receiving a reenlistment bonus.

Bonuses for commissioned Officers are more rare but offered during service for some specialties and in-demand jobs. These are also offered to some civilians with special in-demand skills who join the Army as commissioned Officers.

How do I know what bonuses I qualify for?

Qualification for bonuses is determined by scores on certain tests, skills you may have, and a number of other factors. We encourage you to speak with a recruiter about your passions, skills, and interest in the Army, to identify which bonuses you qualify for.

Is there a reenlistment bonus?

Yes. A Soldier currently serving in the Army may be eligible for a reenlistment bonus, provided the Soldier has completed at least 17 months of continuous active duty (other than for training), is qualified in a military skill designated as critical, and reenlists for a period of at least three years.

Can medical professionals earn a bonus?

Yes. Health care professionals who serve as commissioned Officers in the U.S. Army Medical Department enjoy a wide range of opportunities and financial incentives including bonuses of up to $400,000.

How are bonuses paid out?

The timing of your bonus and how it’s paid out will depend on which ones you qualify for and the details of your contract. Generally, initial payments for new enlistment bonuses are made after the completion of your training, but timing may vary. It’s important to work with your recruiter and get all the details of the bonuses you’re eligible for and how to receive payment during your joining process.

Can you get bonuses for having certain skills once on the job?

Applicants who enlist for three or more years in certain high-demand jobs may qualify for additional bonuses once on the job, ranging from $3,000 to $15,000 for their crucial skills. Talk to your recruiter for more details.

Do homeschool graduates qualify for bonuses?

Yes. Those with homeschool diplomas can qualify for the same bonuses as traditional high school students.

