Service Commitment

Your Army obligation, explained.

While Army service can vary, there are three main aspects to your time commitment. See how a contract breaks down to determine if a career in the Army fits with your future.

A female Soldier carrying a bag of equipment

Sign.

Serve.

Succeed.

How Army contracts work.

Serving in the Army is a voluntary but contractual obligation. This means you make the decision to enlist as a Soldier or commission as an Officer to serve for a specific period of time.

Step 01

Agree to an enlisted contract.

Most enlistments require you to serve for a specified period of time based on things like your Army job, career goals, or personal aspirations.

When that time is fulfilled, you’ll work with a career counselor to help you decide what’s best for your future, like extending your service, joining the Army Reserve or Army National Guard, or starting your civilian career.

Step 02

Define your service details.

You’ll go through your options and the specifics of your contract, including requirements and obligations, as well as benefits, bonuses, and other details about your commitment.

Recruiters, guidance counselors, or other Army personnel will be there to help you through the process and answer any questions.

Details about your obligation.

As an enlisted Soldier, you’ll go through Basic Training before serving a combination of active duty and Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) depending on your specific contract details. Before Basic Training, you’ll agree to an initial eight-year service commitment, which typically works out to about four years of active duty and four years of IRR.

10 Weeks

Basic Training

Your enlisted service contract won’t officially start until after you complete the necessary Basic Combat Training or job training required for your role. 

2 – 6 Years

Military Service Obligation (MSO)

New enlistments sign up for a Military Service Obligation (MSO). Contracts may vary from two to six years of service in active duty, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard.

2 – 6 Years

Individual Ready Reserve (IRR)

Following your MSO, you’ll finish out your eight-year commitment in the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR)—a time when you’re not required to train or fulfill any duties, but you’re on call to return in case of an extreme, but rare event.

Opportunities when your contract ends.

You’ll work with an Army career counselor to help you identify and pursue your career goals after your contract ends, whether you reenlist, move to the U.S. Army Reserve or Army National Guard, or begin a civilian career.

Soldiers in uniform sitting in a classroom
Option 01

Choose to reenlist.

Continuing your service may open opportunities for promotions, retention bonuses, special assignments, and more. You can stay on your current career track or find a new path within the Army.

Option 02

Pursue an education.

You can use your GI Bill benefits for college or national certifications in your field to gain an edge in the Army or elsewhere. The Army also has resources that may allow you to place out of pre-requisite classes based on your experience.

Option 03

Change your career.

You’ll have access to Army career counselors and other resources to help you transition into the civilian workforce. This includes guidance on writing a resume, interview preparation, and job placement.

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about service commitment.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

When does my commitment to enlist become official?

For enlisted service, your Army commitment officially begins when you take your oath at a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS).

How long is the reenlistment process?

As early as a year before your contract ends, you will be assigned a career counselor who will help you navigate the next steps of your career whether you decide to reenlist in the Army or pursue the civilian workforce.

How many years do I have to serve before I qualify for retirement benefits from the Army?

The Army’s Blended Retirement System offers a savings account similar to a civilian 401(k) with matching benefits. If you opt in to this plan, you will become fully vested after two years of service.

You will qualify for the Army’s pension plan after 20 years of service. Learn more about retirement and pension plans.

Can I join Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) without a service commitment?

Yes. You are able to take the ROTC Basic Course in your first two years of college without any obligation to serve. However, if you accept a scholarship or enroll in the ROTC Advanced Course, you are committing to commissioning as an Army Officer after graduation.

What is the service obligation for commissioned Officers?

It varies based on when and how you join the Army as a commissioned Officer. To learn about the different ways to commission and the service commitments for each, visit the Army Officers page.

