Officer Training (BOLC)

Soldier Skills
First, every Officer is required to complete the equivalent of Basic Training in order to acquire the essential skills you’ll need for success in the Army.
Initial training at the Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) prepares Army Officers both physically and mentally to lead effective, successful missions.
By the time your training is complete, you'll have what it takes to lead and build confidence in your team as a commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army.
You’ll have the ability to solve problems, remain resilient, and adapt to any scenario under pressure.
You’ll have the drive and mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing to accomplish anything.
You’ll have the knowledge and skills to lead any situation effectively, no matter the stakes or environment.
No matter if you’re enlisted or commissioned, you are going to be a leader in some shape or form.– 2nd Lt. Hatem Smadi
At BOLC, you’ll acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to make a difference as a leader in the Army. BOLC is split into three areas, each focusing on a different aspect of becoming an Officer.
Next, Officers in training will become more capable and confident by learning combat and battlefield techniques required to operate in the field.
Finally, specialized training helps Officers discover and refine job-related skills in a branch-specific format that could take weeks or months depending on specialty.
There are certain requirements and steps you’ll need to take in order to become a commissioned Officer in the Army.
Be at least 17 but under 31 in the year of commissioning as an Officer, or under 27 if you commission from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Be medically and physically fit
Be a U.S. citizen by the time you commission as an Officer
Be a college graduate by the time you’re commissioned as an Officer
Complete a background check, questionnaire, and interview, and provide the required documentation for a security clearance
All Officers will complete some form of Basic Training, though how it is completed varies based on path of commission. In Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (USMA), your initial training will be integrated into your curriculum and program. Candidates for OCS with no prior Army experience will attend Basic Training with fellow enlisted Soldiers before moving on to Officer training. Direct Commission Officer candidates will attend the Direct Commission Officer Course, where they will learn what it takes to serve in the Army before continuing their Officer training.
No, your initial training requirements will be integrated into your ROTC program. After graduating, you will commission as an Officer with the rank of Second Lieutenant and continue on to the Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC).
Becoming a Soldier in the Army is meant to be a challenge, as a way to instill the values and discipline needed for success. An Officer, due to their responsibilities and roles, has a few key additional requirements, including that you must have a bachelor’s degree—not necessarily at the start of the process, but by the time you are commissioned as an Officer. Visit the Army Officers page to learn more.
Officer Candidate School is the Army’s 12-week intensive program designed for enlisted Soldiers—and civilians with college degrees—to earn a commission to become an Officer. At OCS, candidates will refine their leadership skills and gain the opportunity to lead Soldiers. Officers are invaluable leaders and essential parts of mission success, and training is meant to be a challenge to bring out the best in all cadets.
Yes, you could earn your degree while you serve and commission as an Army Officer by taking advantage of the Green to Gold program—a two-year program available to qualified enlisted Soldiers.
