Officer Training (BOLC)

All Officers will complete some form of Basic Training , though how it is completed varies based on path of commission. In Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (USMA), your initial training will be integrated into your curriculum and program. Candidates for OCS with no prior Army experience will attend Basic Training with fellow enlisted Soldiers before moving on to Officer training. Direct Commission Officer candidates will attend the Direct Commission Officer Course, where they will learn what it takes to serve in the Army before continuing their Officer training.