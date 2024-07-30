Intro to Army Life

Soldiers have many food options on base, like the commissary, or grocery store, as well as various restaurants. They also have access to a dining facility, the DFAC, which is cafeteria-style dining with meals prepared by Army culinary specialists, or cooks.



In the field, Army culinary specialists use different foods, cooking techniques, and more mobile equipment to prepare meals and fuel Soldiers on site. In some instances, Soldiers may need Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), which are prepackaged options that require less time and prep work to consume.