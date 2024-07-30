Intro to Army Life

Picture yourself in the Army.

As a Soldier, you’ll have responsibilities and requirements to meet. But you’ll also be able to pursue your own interests, career goals, and lifestyle.

Step into the daily life of a Soldier.

While every Soldier’s day looks different, expect a balance between your work and personal life after the required initial training. Like most jobs, you’ll have time to pursue interests and connect with family and friends. 

Amenities

Army bases are similar to your hometown where you’ll have access to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, and more that will make it feel very familiar.

Housing

Army housing options include barracks for single Soldiers and family-style homes. If you’re an enlisted Soldier who becomes eligible to live off base, you’ll get a tax-free allowance for housing accommodations.

Family Life

Your family can help bring comfort to unfamiliar experiences. Even at times when you’re not physically together during various training or deployment periods, you’ll be able to communicate with them regularly.

When I became a mom while serving, the one thing that did not change was the stability I get in the Army.

Staff Sgt. Ashley Williams

Support for every milestone

Basic Training

Basic Training is the first step for new enlisted Soldiers to learn the Army traditions, tactics, and methods. If you’re commissioning as an Officer, your first step will be Officer Training instead.

Deployment

Deployments vary by mission and how Soldiers experience them. When you’re deployed, you are sent away from your assigned duty station to support a specific mission and cannot bring your family.

Common questions about Army life.

How long is a workday in the Army?

The length of your workday varies based on your Army job, missions, and other factors. Your hours can also fluctuate from one day to the next, depending on what you’re working on. Some jobs may feel structured like a nine-to-five, whereas others may have earlier start times or some overnight work. See the day in the life of different Soldiers and how they balance work, life, and pursuing goals.

What are meals like for Soldiers?

Soldiers have many food options on base, like the commissary, or grocery store, as well as various restaurants. They also have access to a dining facility, the DFAC, which is cafeteria-style dining with meals prepared by Army culinary specialists, or cooks.

In the field, Army culinary specialists use different foods, cooking techniques, and more mobile equipment to prepare meals and fuel Soldiers on site. In some instances, Soldiers may need Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), which are prepackaged options that require less time and prep work to consume.

Will I get vacation days?

Yes. We believe that the time you have off is just as important as the work you put in. You’ll get 30 vacation days (paid time off) each year as part of the Army benefits package, as well as free weekends, national holidays, and sick days as needed.

