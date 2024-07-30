Veteran Benefits

Get support for a lifetime.

After you complete your Army service, you’ll enjoy a lifetime of benefits from pension plans and health care to exclusive employment resources and more.

A smiling mother and father carrying their two sons over their shoulders

Find success after service.

There are a variety of federal Veteran Affairs (VA) programs designed to support you after you serve—whether you’re transitioning back into civilian life or taking on new endeavors.

Transition assistance

Beginning up to two years before the end of service, the Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, helps Soldiers prepare to leave the Army and create an action plan for what’s next in their lives.

Education and employment resources

Career counseling and assistance with resume, job application preparation, and computer-related skills is available to veterans. Whenever you’re ready to go back to school, you can choose to use your GI Bill benefits during or after your service. 

High-quality, low-cost health care

Veterans have access to free or low-cost coverage through a comprehensive medical benefits package which includes preventive care, primary specialty care, diagnostic services, and more.

Counseling and support

Free personal and group therapy, mental health treatment programs, and drug and alcohol treatment are available to any veteran struggling after their service.

Keep

Moving

Forward.

Plan ahead to support your future.

Whether you plan to serve in the Army for several years or until you reach retirement age, there are financial planning options available to get you closer to your goals.

Keep your retirement plan  after service.

Similar to a 401(k) plan, the Thrift Savings Plan puts a percentage of every paycheck into your retirement fund. After you leave the Army, your account stays open which means your funds will continue to build and you can add money for other qualifying retirement plans.

Earn an income in retirement.

After 20 years of service, you’ll be eligible for a pension which offers the rare opportunity to earn a fixed paycheck for the rest of your life—even after you stop working.

Choose how you want to receive your money.

Depending on your goals, you can choose to receive your pension in  one lump-sum payout at a reduced rate rather than monthly payments over time.

USE YOUR ARMY EXPERIENCE TO GET HIRED.

Regardless of your path in the Army, your experience will set you apart. You’ll gain leadership and other skills throughout your service that will translate to an existing company or owning your own business, including:

  • Real-world experience and hands-on training for in-demand jobs
  • Essential problem-solving skills for running a successful business
  • Personal discipline to handle pressure and overcome challenges
Job Training
Soldiers in combat uniform looking at a tablet

