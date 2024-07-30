Veteran Benefits

After you complete your Army service, you’ll enjoy a lifetime of benefits from pension plans and health care to exclusive employment resources and more.
There are a variety of federal Veteran Affairs (VA) programs designed to support you after you serve—whether you’re transitioning back into civilian life or taking on new endeavors.
Beginning up to two years before the end of service, the Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, helps Soldiers prepare to leave the Army and create an action plan for what’s next in their lives.
Career counseling and assistance with resume, job application preparation, and computer-related skills is available to veterans. Whenever you’re ready to go back to school, you can choose to use your GI Bill benefits during or after your service.
Veterans have access to free or low-cost coverage through a comprehensive medical benefits package which includes preventive care, primary specialty care, diagnostic services, and more.
Free personal and group therapy, mental health treatment programs, and drug and alcohol treatment are available to any veteran struggling after their service.
Whether you plan to serve in the Army for several years or until you reach retirement age, there are financial planning options available to get you closer to your goals.
Similar to a 401(k) plan, the Thrift Savings Plan puts a percentage of every paycheck into your retirement fund. After you leave the Army, your account stays open which means your funds will continue to build and you can add money for other qualifying retirement plans.
After 20 years of service, you’ll be eligible for a pension which offers the rare opportunity to earn a fixed paycheck for the rest of your life—even after you stop working.
Depending on your goals, you can choose to receive your pension in one lump-sum payout at a reduced rate rather than monthly payments over time.
Regardless of your path in the Army, your experience will set you apart. You'll gain leadership and other skills throughout your service that will translate to an existing company or owning your own business, including:
