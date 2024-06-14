Civil Affairs

Protect and empower communities.

Civil Affairs Soldiers work together with communities around the world to increase stability, enable local governments, and improve quality of life for civilians.

Two Soldiers speaking to local civilians in a desert

WORK

FROM THE

GROUND UP.

Make an impact abroad.

Army Civil Affairs Soldiers work in close partnership with other government agencies and the militaries of allied nations.

Work closely with allied nations and militaries.

Army Civil Affairs Soldiers partner with the government agencies and militaries of allied nations. They are persuasive and diplomatic negotiators who work to ensure U.S. interests are represented and defended when dealing with foreign governments.

Protect communities around the world.

You’ll help protect civilians and reduce the root causes of instability around the world. You’ll also keep Army commanders informed of what communities abroad need when caught in crisis zones, as well as help distribute humanitarian aid in both combat and non-combat zones.

Specialize in government, diplomacy, and survival.

Active-duty Civil Affairs Soldiers are part of Special Operations. They’re selected through a tough evaluation process, followed by additional training in government, diplomacy, and survival.

Small teams take on global missions.

Civil Affairs teams are unlike any other. They’re tactical, physically fit, highly trained, and bring a specific expertise to every mission.

Team leader

This Officer is the highest-ranking member and the “face and voice” of the team. They’re responsible for planning, coordinating, and leading missions.

Civil Affairs team sergeant

This is the most senior enlisted Soldier on the team. They’re responsible for the security and protection of the team.

Reconnaissance sergeant

This is an enlisted Soldier who leads the team in conducting civil engagements, infrastructure evaluations, and day-to-day analysis.

Medical sergeant

This enlisted Soldier is responsible for the overall health of the team and provides a medical analysis of an operational area to help plan civil missions. 

Train to lead foreign relations.

Civil Affairs training is rigorous to ensure Soldiers can withstand tough conditions, analyze threats under pressure, and develop solutions to difficult problems around the world. If you join as a new active-duty or part-time recruit, you’ll complete a seven-phase training program. If you’re currently an active-duty or Army Reserve non-commissioned Officer or commissioned Officer, you’ll begin in the fourth phase of training.

PHASE 01

Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training

Two training programs are combined into one with a focus on combat tactics and reconnaissance.

PHASE 02

Airborne School

Learn the techniques involved in parachuting from airplanes and landing safely. You’ll become qualified to use a parachute for combat deployment, as well as develop leadership skills, self-confidence, and resiliency.

PHASE 03

Preparation for assessment and selection

Complete intense mental and physical conditioning to prepare for the Civil Affairs selection process.

PHASE 04

Assessment and selection

Find out if you’re selected to join Civil Affairs based on your character, courage, commitment, and intellect.

PHASE 05

Special Operations Forces Basic Leaders’ Course

Learn the basic skills needed to lead small teams of Soldiers and advance to the rank of Sergeant.

PHASE 06

Civil Affairs qualification course

Study Army doctrine and conflict operations, field training exercises, organized problem-solving, and a foreign language.

PHASE 07

Assignment

Get assigned as an enlisted Soldier or Army Officer to the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade at Fort Liberty.

Additional training for medics

To become a Civil Affairs Medical Sergeant, you’ll attend 44 weeks of additional Special Operations Medic training, with an emphasis on trauma medicine field care.

Requirements to join as a Civil Affairs candidate.

If you’re interested in Civil Affairs and not yet in the Army, you’ll need to meet specific requirements to be considered.

Civil Affairs Soldiers provide hurricane relief by unloading supplies from an Army aircraft
  • Be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident with valid Green Card
  • Pass a physical medical exam
  • Have a TECH score of 107 or above

Requirements to transfer to the Civil Affairs team.

Depending on if you’re an enlisted Soldier or an Army Officer, there are different requirements you’ll need to meet.

Requirements for current Soldiers:

Army Rangers
Psychological Operations
Special Forces

Common questions about Civil Affairs.

What makes a successful Civil Affairs Soldier?

A Civil Affairs Soldier is someone who is physically fit, tactically skilled, and culturally aware of their surroundings. They are able to conduct global missions in harsh environments that are politically sensitive or even hostile.

Can I serve as a Civil Affairs Soldier part time?

Yes, many Civil Affairs Soldiers are in the Army Reserve or Army National Guard. They use their unique professional skills from the civilian sector to support the military and help stabilize conflict areas.

What happens if I’m not selected to become a Civil Affairs Soldier during training?

If you are not ultimately selected to join Civil Affairs during training, you will be assigned to a unit as a qualified 12B Combat Engineer.

Will I learn a foreign language as a Civil Affairs Soldier?

Yes, during training you will learn the language you’re assigned, which could include Russian, French, Indonesian, and Spanish, multiple dialects of Arabic, Chinese-Mandarin, Persian-Farsi, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, Urdu, and Brazilian Portuguese.

