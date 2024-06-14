Do you have what it takes? Meet the best of the best: Special Operations, the most elite forces in the U.S. Army.
There is no other Army force that requires as much training and dedication as Special Operations, but those who succeed will have a unique and exceptionally rewarding experience.
Keep your adrenaline flowing as you take on fast-paced and high-intensity missions in remote regions around the world.
Test your physical and mental endurance while reaching your peak potential both as a Soldier and as a person.
Be part of an elite group of individuals trained to lead and succeed in protecting the country from threats.
There is no other Army force that requires as much training and dedication as Special Operations, but those who succeed will have a unique and exceptionally rewarding experience.
Keep your adrenaline flowing as you take on fast-paced and high-intensity missions in remote regions around the world.
Test your physical and mental endurance while reaching your peak potential both as a Soldier and as a person.
Be part of an elite group of individuals trained to lead and succeed in protecting the country from threats.
There is no other Army force that requires as much training and dedication as Special Operations, but those who succeed will have a unique and exceptionally rewarding experience.
Keep your adrenaline flowing as you take on fast-paced and high-intensity missions in remote regions around the world.
Test your physical and mental endurance while reaching your peak potential both as a Soldier and as a person.
Be part of an elite group of individuals trained to lead and succeed in protecting the country from threats.
There is no other Army force that requires as much training and dedication as Special Operations, but those who succeed will have a unique and exceptionally rewarding experience.
Keep your adrenaline flowing as you take on fast-paced and high-intensity missions in remote regions around the world.
Test your physical and mental endurance while reaching your peak potential both as a Soldier and as a person.
Be part of an elite group of individuals trained to lead and succeed in protecting the country from threats.
Special Operations consists of five units with unique specialties for each. Soldiers in Special Operations work in small tactical teams to take on the Army’s most challenging and sensitive missions. It requires extensive training to ensure physical and mental resiliency.
Army Rangers, also called the 75th Ranger Regiment, are combat experts who specialize in conducting raids within enemy territory. Joining requires extensive training, Airborne qualification, and a score of at least 105 on the Army’s entrance test called the ASVAB.
Special Forces, also called the Green Berets, are guerrilla warfare experts who use unexpected and unconventional techniques to carry out missions abroad. Joining requires extensive training, secret security clearance eligibility, Airborne qualification, and a score of at least 100 on the ASVAB.
Psychological Operations, also called PSYOP, is a group of communication experts who persuade our allies and enemies to act in our nation’s best interest. Joining requires extensive training, secret security clearance eligibility, and a score of at least 100 on the ASVAB.
Civil Affairs is a group of experts who help reduce instability and enable local governments abroad. Joining requires extensive training, secret security clearance eligibility, and a score of at least 100 on the ASVAB.
SOAR, also called the 160th Special Operations Aviation Unit or Night Stalkers, are aviation experts who use cutting-edge aircraft to surprise enemies. Joining requires qualification for a Night Stalker MOS, secret security clearance eligibility, and a score of at least 100 on the ASVAB.
Enlisted Soldiers must first qualify and then be selected to join Special Operations. Requirements vary within each of the five units, but can include things like qualifying for a security clearance or having an ASVAB entrance test score above 100. After qualifying, Soldiers begin rigorous mental, physical, and technical training that can take between several months to over a year to complete.
Special Operations Soldiers complete more training and special courses, which means they receive promotions and climb in rank and pay faster than regular Soldiers. Special sign-up, re-enlistment and skill-based bonuses and other benefits are also available to them. Beyond compensation, there’s the opportunity for personal growth and the chance to have a unique and exceptionally rewarding experience.
Special Forces is an individual unit within Special Operations. Special Operations is a collective made up of Army Rangers, Special Forces (Green Berets), Night Stalkers, Psychological Operations, and Civil Affairs.
Not everyone who pursues Special Operations training is successful, but everyone who attempts it is respected—regardless of the outcome. If you don’t make it through training, you’ll still be highly trained and qualified for another position within a regular Army unit.
