Stay ready and stay local to defend the nation when needed. In the Army National Guard, you’ll impact your community while continuing with your civilian career, education, or personal interests.
Serve under the command of your state governor while also supporting active-duty forces at a national level, when needed. Army National Guard units exist in all fifty states, along with the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Use the Army National Guard’s state finder tool(Opens in new window) to search for the unit closest to you.
Learn valuable skills that will help shape your career as you serve. Part-time service in the Army National Guard comes with a paycheck and benefits, plus a healthy work-life balance.
Enlisted Soldier: Performs specific tasks and carries out essential missions
Commissioned Officer: Leads teams by training and guiding them to success
As an Army National Guard Soldier, you’ll serve under the command of your state governor and respond to natural disasters or domestic emergencies.
COMMITMENT.
CAREER.
COMMUNITY.
There’s more to life in the Army than work. You’ll have specific responsibilities and job duties, but you’ll also have a community and downtime to enjoy what you love.
You can go to college, take on a career, or pursue other passions while you serve part time in the Army National Guard. Find out more about this path to service and its role as each state’s primary homeland defense at NationalGuard.com.(Opens in new window)
Have flexibility in where you live and even stay at home with your family, whether in the United States or other eligible U.S. territories.
I do get to travel all over the country and, hopefully, the world, but I like to be able to go home and see my family at the end of every day.– Sgt. Jennifer Smith, Army National Guard
Even though serving in the Army National Guard is part time, you can still receive a number of great benefits, including a competitive salary, bonuses, and incentives, as well as excellent health care, retirement, and education benefits. Soldiers also qualify for a variety of opportunities, like the GI Bill, to get help paying for their education.
Before you can become a Soldier, you’ll first need to complete a form of Basic Training—Basic Combat Training for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier.
Though there’s no way to predict deployment, Army National Guard Soldiers are trained and ready to be called upon by their state governor or the federal government to respond to things like natural disasters or defending the nation, when needed.
Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.
As part of your service commitment as an Army National Guard Soldier, you are required to spend one weekend a month and two weeks a year in training. Your total service contract length may range from three to six years, depending on your Army National Guard job.
Soldiers in the Army National Guard may be temporarily called to active duty, when needed, to provide their expertise in a specific career field to help defend the nation.
