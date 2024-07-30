Army National Guard

Make an impact close to home.

Stay ready and stay local to defend the nation when needed. In the Army National Guard, you’ll impact your community while continuing with your civilian career, education, or personal interests.

Close up of the profile of a Soldier in uniform

Life as an Army National Guard Soldier.

Protect your local community.

Serve under the command of your state governor while also supporting active-duty forces at a national level, when needed. Army National Guard units exist in all fifty states, along with the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Use the Army National Guard’s state finder tool(Opens in new window) to search for the unit closest to you.

Advance your career.

Learn valuable skills that will help shape your career as you serve. Part-time service in the Army National Guard comes with a paycheck and benefits, plus a healthy work-life balance.

TWO PATHS IN THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD.

Understanding the different ways to join can help you decide what’s best for your future.

  • Enlisted Soldier: Performs specific tasks and carries out essential missions

  • Commissioned Officer: Leads teams by training and guiding them to success

A female Soldier wearing headphones reading gauges on an Army watercraft

Explore different careers.

As an Army National Guard Soldier, you’ll serve under the command of your state governor and respond to natural disasters or domestic emergencies.

COMMITMENT.

CAREER.

COMMUNITY.

Get more flexibility.

There’s more to life in the Army than work. You’ll have specific responsibilities and job duties, but you’ll also have a community and downtime to enjoy what you love.

Grow while you serve.

You can go to college, take on a career, or pursue other passions while you serve part time in the Army National Guard. Find out more about this path to service and its role as each state’s primary homeland defense at NationalGuard.com.(Opens in new window)

Stay close to family.

Have flexibility in where you live and even stay at home with your family, whether in the United States or other eligible U.S. territories.

COMMITMENT.

CAREER.

COMMUNITY.

Get more flexibility.

There’s more to life in the Army than work. You’ll have specific responsibilities and job duties, but you’ll also have a community and downtime to enjoy what you love.

Grow while you serve.

You can go to college, take on a career, or pursue other passions while you serve part time in the Army National Guard. Find out more about this path to service and its role as each state’s primary homeland defense at NationalGuard.com.(Opens in new window)

Stay close to family.

Have flexibility in where you live and even stay at home with your family, whether in the United States or other eligible U.S. territories.

COMMITMENT.

CAREER.

COMMUNITY.

Get more flexibility.

There’s more to life in the Army than work. You’ll have specific responsibilities and job duties, but you’ll also have a community and downtime to enjoy what you love.

Grow while you serve.

You can go to college, take on a career, or pursue other passions while you serve part time in the Army National Guard. Find out more about this path to service and its role as each state’s primary homeland defense at NationalGuard.com.(Opens in new window)

Stay close to family.

Have flexibility in where you live and even stay at home with your family, whether in the United States or other eligible U.S. territories.

COMMITMENT.

CAREER.

COMMUNITY.

Get more flexibility.

There’s more to life in the Army than work. You’ll have specific responsibilities and job duties, but you’ll also have a community and downtime to enjoy what you love.

Grow while you serve.

You can go to college, take on a career, or pursue other passions while you serve part time in the Army National Guard. Find out more about this path to service and its role as each state’s primary homeland defense at NationalGuard.com.(Opens in new window)

Stay close to family.

Have flexibility in where you live and even stay at home with your family, whether in the United States or other eligible U.S. territories.

Soldiers preparing to be lifted off the ground on a rope during SPIES training
I do get to travel all over the country and, hopefully, the world, but I like to be able to go home and see my family at the end of every day. – Sgt. Jennifer Smith, Army National Guard

OTHER WAYS YOU CAN SERVE.

Active Duty (Full Time)
Army Reserve (Part Time)

Common questions about the Army National Guard.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

What are the benefits of serving in the Army National Guard?

Even though serving in the Army National Guard is part time, you can still receive a number of great benefits, including a competitive salary, bonuses, and incentives, as well as excellent health care, retirement, and education benefits. Soldiers also qualify for a variety of opportunities, like the GI Bill, to get help paying for their education.

Do I need to attend Basic Training?

Before you can become a Soldier, you’ll first need to complete a form of Basic Training—Basic Combat Training for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier.

Will I be deployed while serving in the Army National Guard?

Though there’s no way to predict deployment, Army National Guard Soldiers are trained and ready to be called upon by their state governor or the federal government to respond to things like natural disasters or defending the nation, when needed.

Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.

What is the time commitment?

As part of your service commitment as an Army National Guard Soldier, you are required to spend one weekend a month and two weeks a year in training. Your total service contract length may range from three to six years, depending on your Army National Guard job.

Can I be called for Active Duty?

Soldiers in the Army National Guard may be temporarily called to active duty, when needed, to provide their expertise in a specific career field to help defend the nation.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).
I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.
I have a GED.
I don’t have any tattoos.
I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.
I don’t have any medical concerns.
I have a minor medical condition or history.
I don’t have any law violations.
I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.
I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.
I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)