Though there’s no way to predict deployment, Army National Guard Soldiers are trained and ready to be called upon by their state governor or the federal government to respond to things like natural disasters or defending the nation, when needed.

Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.