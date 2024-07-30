Serve your country while pursuing a one-of-a-kind career in the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD). You’ll train, practice, and impact lives in one of the largest health care networks in the world.
TRANSFORM
MEDICINE.
SAVE LIVES.
If you’re currently serving in the Army or planning to join, the U.S. Army’s Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) will help pay for medical school. So, you can:
The Army Medical Department (AMEDD) offers state-of-the-art technologies, training, and residencies in top medical centers across the country.
Eisenhower Army Medical Center hosts the "Center for Total Access,” which features life-like electronic dummies that respond to stimuli and the effects of administering certain types of care and medication in a battlefield situation.
Martin Army Community Hospital provides extensive inpatient and outpatient medical services, along with the latest medical technology. It’s a 250-bed facility with a focus on professional teaching and training, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive community hospitals in the Army.
Tripler Army Medical Center is the largest Army medical treatment facility in the Pacific Basin. It houses the Pacific Regional Medical Command, the Center of Excellence in Disaster Management, as well as Humanitarian Assistance.
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center generates the most ongoing clinical research studies within the Department of Defense (DoD). As the largest, most diverse biomedical research lab in the DoD, it’s referred to as the flagship of DoD clinical research.
Womack Army Medical Center uses the latest technology to better serve its patients. From interventional radiology techniques to laser eye surgery, its physicians are at the cutting edge with advances in modern medicine.
William Beaumont Army Medical Center-Fort Bliss offers a broad range of medical programs in many disciplines. As one of two trauma centers in El Paso County, it sees an average of 1,200 patients daily—10 to 15 percent being trauma cases in the area.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center services more than 145,000 beneficiaries. Fort Cavazos has five primary care clinics, four troop medical clinics, 22 specialty clinics, and is home to the 1st Cavalry Division.
Brooke Army Medical Center is one of the most productive health care organizations within the Military Health System. It plays a critical role in patient care, graduate medical education and research, as well as taking care of wounded service members.
Madigan Army Medical Center is one of only 21 surgical simulation centers in the United States to achieve a Level One status—the highest for surgical education excellence. It’s also the sole recipient of a three-year accreditation from the American College of Surgeons.
Yes, you will be able to choose where you train during your medical residency. That said, matching with your residency of choice is dependent upon the military’s needs at that time. With military hospitals and medical facilities located around the world, you’ll have the opportunity to train in the U.S. or overseas.
When you join the Army health care team, you enter as an Officer. As a leader in the Army, you’ll be in charge of qualified teams much sooner than you would in the civilian world and earn more independence within your practice.
As an AMEDD Officer, you won’t participate in Basic Combat Training that enlisted Soldiers go through. Instead, you’ll attend the AMEDD Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC), a basic orientation course to the Army Health Care System and the Army way of life.
As a leader in medical advancements, U.S. Army medical professionals continue to develop new, life-changing technologies and tools, such as 3-D printed surgical implants, a portable X-ray machine, vaccines, and more.
Yes, the Army offers opportunities to students and medical professionals to serve either part time or full time. Requirements and benefits, including education scholarships, differ between part-time and full-time recruits.
