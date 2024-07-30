We’re committed to the well-being of our Soldiers and their families, which is why you’ll receive excellent health benefits at no cost when you serve full time.
Full time
Part time
|Army Plans
|$0/mo
|National Avg.
|$558/mo
|Army Plans
|$0/MO
|National Avg.
|$1491/MO
As a Soldier, you and your family will have access to TRICARE, the Army's health insurance program. TRICARE offers comprehensive coverage, including medical, dental, and vision plans, as well as life insurance and pharmacy prescription options.
Beyond basic
Beyond basic
medical
medical
care.
care.
As a Soldier, you’ll have access to expert medical care on military bases around the world without the need to file claims or pay for expenses, in most cases.
Depending on your plan details, you can choose from various in-network and out-of-network providers to get the most flexibility out of your care.
In the Army, family health care coverage is one of the best cost-saving benefits available. Whether you have a family now or plan to have one in the future, you and your loved ones have access to high-quality coverage at little to no cost.
TRICARE offers several programs and services for families with special needs—like autism care, hospice care, and even cancer clinical trials—to support those who need it most.
Take the Soldier Prep Quiz to find out how you can become part of the greatest team in the world.
The Army’s health care benefits offer coverage for expecting and new parents, in addition to having a comprehensive parental leave program and resources to help after childbirth.
Receive extensive coverage for prenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, and more.
Coverage includes routine care, immunizations, and examinations to monitor the growth and development of children under six years old.
Resources, guidance, and assistance at wellness centers help new birthing parents recover after childbirth. If you’re serving as an active-duty Soldier, parental leave options are also available.
As a Soldier, you and your family can access mental health care and specialized support from clinical psychologists within the Army.
No referrals or authorizations are needed for outpatient mental health and substance-use disorder care.
Choose from 200+ psychiatrists within the Military Health System to get expert care based on your individual needs.
Access behavioral health clinics and get support anytime through a 24/7 crisis line and chat.
Like most other health plans, you can find a doctor who accepts your TRICARE plan. For Soldiers stationed at a military installation, there are military treatment facilities where you can get access to a primary care doctor.
Survivors of Soldiers who die on active duty or in certain reserve duties (regardless of cause of death) may be eligible to receive a tax-free payment of $100,000 from the Armed Forces death gratuity program. All service members can sign up for Service Members’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI), low-cost group life insurance for Active-Duty, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard Soldiers. SGLI coverage is available in $50,000 increments up to the maximum of $500,000. SGLI premiums are currently $.065 per $1,000 of insurance, regardless of the member’s age.
TRICARE offers several services under the basic TRICARE benefit for those with special needs, including: Applied Behavioral Analysis, Cancer Clinical Trials, Durable Medical Equipment, Home Health Care, Hospice Care, Mental Health Care, and Skilled Nursing Facility Care. TRICARE also has several special programs that provide services beyond the basic TRICARE benefit for those with special needs.
Yes. After you retire from service, you’ll have health care benefits from the Army and Veterans Affairs. Health care benefit programs vary depending on your age when you retire.
If you retire before your 65th birthday, you and your family will remain eligible for the TRICARE health care benefits you receive while in the Army.
If you retire at age 65 or after, you’ll be eligible for TRICARE For Life health care benefits with Medicare Part A & B coverage. This is the same coverage you would receive if you or a family member become entitled to Medicare Part A at any age, due to a disability.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)