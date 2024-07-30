Yes. After you retire from service, you’ll have health care benefits from the Army and Veterans Affairs. Health care benefit programs vary depending on your age when you retire.



If you retire before your 65th birthday, you and your family will remain eligible for the TRICARE health care benefits you receive while in the Army.



If you retire at age 65 or after, you’ll be eligible for TRICARE For Life health care benefits with Medicare Part A & B coverage. This is the same coverage you would receive if you or a family member become entitled to Medicare Part A at any age, due to a disability.