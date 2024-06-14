U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Achieve excellence. Make history.

Pursue a bachelor’s degree and earn your commission as an Officer by attending the country’s most prestigious military service college.

U.S. Military Academy at West Point Cadets celebrating graduation

Gain the advantage with a full-tuition scholarship.

A big reason to consider Officership through U.S. Military Academy (USMA) at West Point is the free tuition, including an annual stipend of more than $10,000. Additionally, the fully-funded, four-year education stands out among top non-military universities, and is worth more than $250,000.

Cadets celebrate during the annual branch night ceremony
YOUR TUITION IS COVERED 100%

USMA at West Point creates future leaders through world-class leadership training, physical, mental, and moral development, and a top-tier education in math, science, and engineering. USMA cadets earn a college degree and graduate as Army Officers with the highest military standards.

LEARN

AMONG

LEADERS.

LEARN

AMONG

LEADERS.

LEARN

AMONG

LEADERS.

LEARN

AMONG

LEADERS.

USMA at West Point

Classes and field activities at West Point hold cadets to the highest standards. It’s part of the academy’s mission to educate, train, inspire, and instill the values of duty, honor, and country in all cadets.

Freshman

Learn about the military.

Transition from civilian life to military life with Cadet Basic Training, Introduction to Warfighting, and academic courses including English, math, military science, and more.

Sophomore

Train in the field.

Start putting what you’ve learned to the test with Field Training, Fundamentals of Army Operations, and courses in foreign language, physics, American politics, and more.

Junior

Commit to Army service.

Commit to service as an Army Officer after graduation. You’ll begin to get leadership experience by serving as a squad leader for Cadet Basic Training, taking courses in international relations, platoon operations, and more.

Senior

Apply for jobs.

Prepare for leadership roles by applying for jobs in Army branches. You’ll also be training cadets, taking courses in leadership development, military history, and more.

YOUR COMMITMENT AFTER GRADUATION.

In your junior year at USMA at West Point, you’ll commit to serving as an Army Officer after graduation. Your commitment will be at least five years of active duty and three years in the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR)—where you’ll return to civilian life but need to be ready to help in a national emergency—for a total of eight years. However, if you leave USMA before your junior year, you don’t have a service commitment.

Graduate shakes hands with Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III at Graduation Ceremony

What to know before applying.

You’ll need to request a nomination from an approved source—typically a U.S. Representative or Senator—to apply to USMA at West Point. This process takes time, so you should contact them as early as possible. You must meet certain requirements to apply.

  • Can’t be older than 23 on July 1st of first year

  • Be a U.S. citizen

  • Not be married

  • Not be pregnant or have legal obligation to support any children

  • Receive a nomination from an approved source

  • Have competitive scores on a college entrance exam (ACT or SAT)

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about USMA at West Point.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

How challenging is USMA at West Point?

It is very physically and mentally challenging because it’s meant to help you reach your highest potential as a future Army Officer and leader. If athletic challenges excite you and you’re willing to face your weaknesses and grow, you’ll overcome fear and conquer it at West Point.

What rank would I graduate with from USMA at West Point?

If you complete all undergraduate degree requirements, you are commissioned as an Army Officer and receive the gold bar of a second lieutenant.

What is life like at West Point, outside of the classroom?

While you’ll be busier at USMA than at your typical college, you’ll have holiday vacations and free weekends. Plus, you’ll choose from hundreds of competitive or intramural sports to participate in on site, and you’ll have the option to join extracurricular activities.

What internships and study abroad opportunities would I have at USMA?

There are spring and summer internships at public and private sector organizations for important real-world experience, as well as several immersive semester-abroad programs to strengthen your foreign-relation skills and practice a foreign language. These programs are included as part of the USMA experience at no additional cost for students to participate.

When was the USMA at West Point founded?

The United States Military Academy at West Point was founded in 1802, and is the oldest military academy in the nation.

Where is West Point?

Campus is 45 minutes from New York City. It sits along the historic Hudson River in New York state.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).
I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.
I have a GED.
I don’t have any tattoos.
I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.
I don’t have any medical concerns.
I have a minor medical condition or history.
I don’t have any law violations.
I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.
I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.
I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)