About the Army

As the largest United States military branch, we defend our nation’s freedom and safety as well as provide stability during challenging times. This has been a focus since 1775 when the Army’s fight for independence began. Today, we honor a legacy rooted in freedom and led by example with core values that every Soldier lives by.

Purpose & Legacy
Army Core Values

  1. Devote yourself to the U.S. Constitution, the Army, your unit, and other fellow Soldiers.

  2. Fulfill your responsibilities and accomplish tasks as part of a team, without taking shortcuts.

  3. Treat others with dignity and respect while expecting others to do the same.

  4. Commit to going a little further, enduring a little longer, and adding to the effort in your own way.

  5. Develop honorable habits and live up to our values in every choice you make.

  6. Stand up for what’s right, legally and morally, without doing or saying anything that deceives others.

  7. Face moral fear or adversity, while standing up for and acting upon the things you know are honorable.

Active Duty

Specialize in a specific field of service while living on or near a base full time.

Army Reserve

Train part time while pursuing a civilian job or education along the way.

Army National Guard

Serve locally part time and stand by for community emergencies or other times of crisis.

I thought the Army was rigid, but I would argue we’re probably one of the more progressive companies out there. Our Soldiers come from every walk of life and that’s what keeps the Army marching along. – Capt. Shanee Allen

We value the individuality and backgrounds of every Soldier within the Army community. Here, our unique skills, beliefs, and ideas make us stronger and create limitless opportunities for growth and success.

One Army for All
Total health and wellness go far beyond an individual’s physical fitness or ability to perform a job. That’s why the Army is committed to holistic health when assessing the wellbeing of Soldiers.

A balanced approach

The Army takes a well-rounded approach to Soldier health with a focus in five distinct areas—physical, spiritual, cognitive, sleep,  and nutrition.

Specialized programs

The Army has therapists, cognitive performance specialists, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, and spiritual leaders for complete health programs across all our battalions.

Prevention and recovery

The Army uses technology and scientific partnerships to predict and prevent injuries, speed up recovery times, and stay on the cutting edge.

