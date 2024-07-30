About the Army

Loyalty Devote yourself to the U.S. Constitution, the Army, your unit, and other fellow Soldiers.

Duty Fulfill your responsibilities and accomplish tasks as part of a team, without taking shortcuts.

Respect Treat others with dignity and respect while expecting others to do the same.

Selfless Service Commit to going a little further, enduring a little longer, and adding to the effort in your own way.

Honor Develop honorable habits and live up to our values in every choice you make.

Integrity Stand up for what’s right, legally and morally, without doing or saying anything that deceives others.