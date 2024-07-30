Perks & Incentives

Enjoy perks wherever you go.

As a Soldier in the Army, you and your family can enjoy exclusive perks and financial benefits to save on everyday purchases, travel, retirement, and more.

A mom tying her young child's shoes in an airport

Your benefits go above and beyond.

You’ll have access to a variety of Army discounts—on and off base—to help you save on everyday needs, entertainment, and more.

Groceries and essentials

Shopping at the Army’s grocery store on base is one of the best ways to save on everyday essentials. Get the same brands and products you would off base, but for much less.

Stores and shopping centers

The Post Exchange (PX) is a convenient shop for tax-free purchases of everyday items including food, clothes, and toiletries. Barber shops, salons, and other privately-owned services are also found on base.

Auto maintenance and repair

Save on car repair and maintenance with the self-service Army Automotive Skills Centers located on base. They offer space, equipment, and guidance to work on your car. Privately-owned car shops and services are also often available.

Banking and financial services

You can find full-service banks or credit unions on almost every Army base, which offer ATMs, auto loan financing, and more.

Entertainment and events

Enjoy concerts, comedy shows, musicals, dance performances, and other events for free on base, including specially-scheduled performances from popular touring acts.

Legal services and support

Every Army post has a Legal Assistance Center where you can get free walk-in services. Services include personal legal matters, contracts, lease and tax preparation, filing, and more.

Perks for

now and

later.

Plan for your future with financial perks.

The Army offers a variety of perks to ease financial concerns and help you feel secure in your future.

Tax deductions

When you serve in the Army, you can receive special tax breaks. You may be able to claim certain deductions or credits to help lower your taxes. Free tax preparation services are available on base to guide you through this process.

Savings account

Save money investing for your retirement through the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)—the government’s version of a 401(K).

Financial Classes

Learn how to manage your money and eliminate debt with classes on money management, financial planning, insurance counseling, and more.

