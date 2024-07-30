Perks & Incentives

As a Soldier in the Army, you and your family can enjoy exclusive perks and financial benefits to save on everyday purchases, travel, retirement, and more.
You’ll have access to a variety of Army discounts—on and off base—to help you save on everyday needs, entertainment, and more.
On Base
Off Base
Shopping at the Army’s grocery store on base is one of the best ways to save on everyday essentials. Get the same brands and products you would off base, but for much less.
The Post Exchange (PX) is a convenient shop for tax-free purchases of everyday items including food, clothes, and toiletries. Barber shops, salons, and other privately-owned services are also found on base.
Save on car repair and maintenance with the self-service Army Automotive Skills Centers located on base. They offer space, equipment, and guidance to work on your car. Privately-owned car shops and services are also often available.
You can find full-service banks or credit unions on almost every Army base, which offer ATMs, auto loan financing, and more.
Enjoy concerts, comedy shows, musicals, dance performances, and other events for free on base, including specially-scheduled performances from popular touring acts.
Every Army post has a Legal Assistance Center where you can get free walk-in services. Services include personal legal matters, contracts, lease and tax preparation, filing, and more.
You’ll have access to the Armed Forces Recreation Center (AFRC), which are beautiful resorts around the world exclusively available to Soldiers and their families. You can expect the same quality experiences you would find at other resorts at more affordable costs based on your rank and pay grade.
The Hale Koa Hotel is an oceanfront retreat for military members and families on the sunny shores of Waikiki Beach.
Take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disney World and stay at the family-friendly Shades of Green in the Walt Disney World Resort.
Located in the center of Seoul, the Dragon Hill Lodge offers a peaceful getaway and convenient home base for more adventures throughout Northeast Asia.
From skiing and snowboarding to historic castles, the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a peak destination.
The Army offers a variety of perks to ease financial concerns and help you feel secure in your future.
When you serve in the Army, you can receive special tax breaks. You may be able to claim certain deductions or credits to help lower your taxes. Free tax preparation services are available on base to guide you through this process.
Save money investing for your retirement through the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)—the government’s version of a 401(K).
Learn how to manage your money and eliminate debt with classes on money management, financial planning, insurance counseling, and more.
