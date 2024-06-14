Ways to Serve

The Army consists of the active duty, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard components. It's the country's largest military branch, driven by a mission to serve and protect the American people.
FULL TIME.
PART TIME.
ANY TIME.
FULL TIME.
PART TIME.
ANY TIME.
Each path offers a different type of commitment level, but all are critical to the U.S. Army’s success.
Active-duty Soldiers specialize in a specific field of service while living on or near a base full time. This option is for you if:
U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers train part time while continuing a career or education. This option is for you if:
Army National Guard Soldiers serve locally part time and stand by for community emergencies. This option is for you if:
|ACTIVE
|48%
|RESERVE
|18%
|GUARD
|34%
I love active duty. You get to do a lot more and you get to do your job every day. You meet a lot of new people—a lot of great friends.– Sgt. Ian Miller
The Army Reserve gave me the balance where I could give back to the country while at the same time advancing myself on the civilian side in my career.– 1st Lt. Timothy Yao
Before I joined the Army National Guard, my family always asked what I’d be doing in five years. I made the Army my plan. I love the experience and I love being able to lead Soldiers.– 2nd Lt. Hatem Smadi
Becoming a Soldier doesn’t mean giving up the things you love. You’ll have the opportunity to excel in your career, plus the ability to pursue your personal interests and goals.
Yes. Active duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers are all eligible for high-quality benefits, but with slight coverage and cost differences depending on full-time or part-time status. You’ll receive excellent health care, post-service benefits, and powerful educational benefits, including the GI Bill which can cover up to 100% of your college tuition.
Preparedness is a top priority, which is why all Soldiers go through a form of Basic Training. Enlisted Soldiers complete an initial 10-week Basic Combat Training course, as well as their individual job training. Army Officers complete a three-phase training program called the Basic Officer Leadership Course. While active-duty Soldiers and Officers have ongoing training to keep their skills sharp, Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers attend one two-week training a year.
New enlistments sign up for a Military Service Obligation (MSO). Contracts may vary from two to six years of service in active duty, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard. Following this service, you’ll finish out your service commitment in the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR)—a time when you’re not required to train or fulfill any duties, but you’re on call to return in case of an extreme, but rare event.
