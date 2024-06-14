Ways to Serve

Serve with pride and purpose.

The Army consists of the active duty, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard components. It's the country's largest military branch, driven by a mission to serve and protect the American people.

Two Soldiers in combat uniform smile for a photo

FULL TIME.

PART TIME.

ANY TIME.

Serve how you want.

Each path offers a different type of commitment level, but all are critical to the U.S. Army’s success.

Make a full-time difference.

Active-duty Soldiers specialize in a specific field of service while living on or near a base full time. This option is for you if:

  • You’re passionate about serving the United States
  • You want a full-time career in the Army
  • You want daily training to develop a specialized skill set

Train part time and stay ready.

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers train part time while continuing a career or education. This option is for you if:

  • You want to earn great benefits while serving part time
  • You want to pursue a career or education while you serve
  • You want flexibility for your individual goals

Serve part time within your community.

Army National Guard Soldiers serve locally part time and stand by for community emergencies. This option is for you if:

  • You want to make an impact in your local community
  • You want to serve part time while living close to home
  • You want to pursue a full-time education or civilian career while serving

How the Army is structured

ACTIVE 48%
RESERVE 18%
GUARD 34%
Source: FY22 Army Profile

LIFE AS A SOLDIER

Becoming a Soldier doesn’t mean giving up the things you love. You’ll have the opportunity to excel in your career, plus the ability to pursue your personal interests and goals.

Day in The Life

Common questions about ways to serve.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Do I get benefits with each type of service?

Yes. Active duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers are all eligible for high-quality benefits, but with slight coverage and cost differences depending on full-time or part-time status. You’ll receive excellent health care, post-service benefits, and powerful educational benefits, including the GI Bill which can cover up to 100% of your college tuition.

What kind of training is required?

Preparedness is a top priority, which is why all Soldiers go through a form of Basic Training. Enlisted Soldiers complete an initial 10-week Basic Combat Training course, as well as their individual job training. Army Officers complete a three-phase training program called the Basic Officer Leadership Course. While active-duty Soldiers and Officers have ongoing training to keep their skills sharp, Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers attend one two-week training a year.

What is the time commitment?

New enlistments sign up for a Military Service Obligation (MSO). Contracts may vary from two to six years of service in active duty, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard. Following this service, you’ll finish out your service commitment in the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR)—a time when you’re not required to train or fulfill any duties, but you’re on call to return in case of an extreme, but rare event.

