Family Benefits

Support for those who support you.

The Army offers a number of benefits for Soldiers’ spouses, children, and legal dependents under their care.

A smiling mother holding her young daughter

Keep Your

Family

Covered.

High-quality health care for families.

Families of Soldiers have access to high-quality, low-cost coverage benefits with TRICARE health care plans. These benefits extend to Soldiers who are serving both full time and part time.

No out-of-pocket expenses for families of full-time Soldiers

Low monthly costs for families of part-time Soldiers

Coverage for spouses and children

Helping Soldiers be parents first.

The Army has several programs and services to support your family and childcare needs whether you live on or off base.

Family planning services

Soldiers can stay at their current base for up to two years while they or their spouse pursues fertility treatment. Eligible active-duty Soldiers may be reimbursed up to $2,000 per child they adopt, plus up to $5,000 per year for multiple adoptions and qualifying related expenses.

Paid paternal leave and maternity care

Soldiers becoming new parents can get up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave which includes options for birth mothers or fathers along with same-sex couples and adoptive or surrogate parents. Birthing parents get treatment and care throughout pregnancy, during delivery, and after delivery.

Child care options

Full-time, part-time, and hourly day care services are available to families with children from four weeks to 12 years of age. There’s also before- and after-school care for school-age children during the academic year.

New parent and special needs support

Current and expecting parents can find support through the New Parent Support Program (NPSP) which is staffed by nurses, social workers, and home visitation specialists. The Exceptional Family Members Program (EFMP) also works with other military and civilian agencies to provide support to families with special needs.

Postpartum exemptions and recovery

The Army provides temporary exemption postpartum from body composition and physical fitness requirements like passing the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) to allow time for healing and recovery. Pregnancy and postpartum uniforms are available, as well as on-post lactation accommodations. The Army also offers special leave if you and your spouse experience a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Deployment deferment and family support

The Army offers deployment and duty assignment deferments for Soldiers who are parents (for up to a year after birth, adoption, or long-term foster care placement). If and when you deploy, the Army will support your family with programs around what to expect, how to prepare, budgeting, talking with your children, and staying informed and connected throughout deployment.

Youth programs, sports, and community groups

The Army’s youth programs promote social interaction while supporting personal growth and helping develop educational skills for children from infancy to high school. Team and individual sports, fitness groups, and outreach programs are also available to children up to 18 years old.

Give your

loved ones

opportunity.

Career benefits for your family

The Army supports the goals of Soldiers and extends this support to family members through different benefits.

GI Bill

The GI Bill is a powerful tool that Soldiers use to help pay for their education. It can also be applied to help pay for the education of spouses or children of Soldiers.

Employment readiness

Career and employment counseling is available for families, as well as assistance with resume and job application preparation to keep family members competitive within their industry of choice.

Development funds

The Army provides financial support for education, licensing and credentials, career counseling services, and employment readiness tools to assist spouses in their career advancement.

Business partnerships

The Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) is an employment and career partnership connecting military spouses with more than 270 corporate partner employers who have pledged to recruit, hire, promote, and retain military spouses.

Financial security

The Financial Readiness Program (FRP) provides educational and counseling programs for Soldiers and their family members to better understand responsible financing habits.

Live together comfortably and affordably.

If you choose to live on base, the Basic Housing Allowance (BAH) stipend will cover your cost of living. Soldiers and their families living off base also receive a BAH stipend to assist with housing costs. 

A mother and her two young sons playing in front of their house

Be part of a strong community on base.

Living on an Army base provides a unique experience in which you’ll have a strong support network and the benefits of a tight-knit community.

Get support when it’s time to move.

The Army provides digital tools to walk you and your family through everything to know when it's time to change post locations.

Overcome financial barriers to home ownership.

Soldiers can receive home loans from the VA which include premium rates and as little as no money down.

SAVE ON SHOPPING, TRAVEL, AND MORE.

There are a number of additional family benefits and aspects to the Army that ensure a high quality of life, from discounted or free recreational programs to savings on shopping and travel.

Perks & Incentives
A mother tying her daughters shoes at an airport

