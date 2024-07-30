Train for your Army career at Advanced Individual Training (AIT) schools, where you’ll build the technical skills needed to become an expert in your specific Army job and beyond.
As an enlisted Soldier you’ll be assigned to a specific AIT school based on your Army job, which also determines the length of time you’ll need to attend.
Become an expert in defense technology against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. You’ll learn skills within the chemistry and biology fields, along with detection and decontamination.
Study personnel management, business administration, and performance management. You’ll learn skills very similar to what an office manager or a human resource professional in a corporation might learn.
Study finance, accounting, and procurement along with telecommunications and computers. You’ll learn how to manage finances for travel, transportation, and commercial vendor vouchers.
Study large-scale logistics while collecting and analyzing data plus planning and scheduling. You’ll learn the fundamentals of providing Soldiers with basic necessities during a military or relief operation.
Become an expert in intelligence by studying foreign communications, translating, and reporting. You’ll learn to collect intelligence from human subjects through interviews while gathering and analyzing intelligence from digital sources.
Become knowledgeable in informational systems, communications systems, and worldwide networks. You’ll learn skills like signals and technology.
Become an expert in air defense by understanding radar operations and systems. You’ll learn how to use the systems that protect U.S. forces from aerial attack, missile attack, and enemy surveillance.
Become an expert in aircraft mechanics with skills like aviation operations and aerial support. You’ll learn how to keep the Army’s fleet of rotary aircraft in top operating condition.
Become an expert in engineering. You’ll learn engineering skills like construction, bridge building, structural maintenance, and electrical repair.
Become an expert in weapon systems, vehicles, and tactical support equipment. You’ll learn electronic troubleshooting along with how to perform mechanical and electrical maintenance.
Become an expert in explosives by understanding how to repair and maintain electronic systems, ammunition systems, and missile systems. You’ll learn how to disarm explosive devices.
Become an expert firefighter by studying fire protection fundamentals and fire alarm communications. You’ll learn all of the techniques used to fight fires both in the military and civilian worlds.
Become an expert in law enforcement by studying intelligence collection and security. You’ll learn policing tactics for war, peace, stability operations, and civil support operations.
Become an expert in transportation by understanding vehicle operations along with electronics and hydraulics. You’ll learn how to operate and maintain Army tactical trucks, material handling equipment, and watercraft.
Become an expert in weapons operations and combat operations involving tanks or tracked vehicles. You’ll learn the fundamentals of armor and defense.
Become an expert in combat operations with knowledge about weapons operations as well as detection and destruction. You’ll learn to operate a variety of electronics and communications platforms.
Become an expert in small arms, anti-armor, or indirect fire weapons. You’ll learn the fundamentals of weapons operation and maintenance, vehicle operation and maintenance, and land reconnaissance.
Some Soldiers want to advance their careers even further, and applying to a specialized school within the Army is an opportunity to do that. If you meet the right criteria for acceptance, you can focus your training in a specialized field.
Defense Information School
Defense Language Institute
Your Army job determines which school you’ll attend and for how long. There are 17 different AIT schools in areas ranging from transportation to aviation, and you’ll be sent to the school that specializes in your assigned job. AIT can last between four to 52 weeks, depending on the skills you’ll need to develop before reporting to duty. Visit Army Career Match to get started.
After you successfully complete the requirements of AIT, you’ll graduate from your school and be given a short break, typically 10 days, before you join your unit and officially begin work.
Yes, you do get paid during AIT, on the first and fifteenth of every month. The amount of money and pay you’ll earn depends on your rank.
No. In most cases, you’ll be given a few days to travel between your Basic Training location and Advanced Training location, but this isn’t considered an official break. If you attend One Station Unit Training, you won’t receive travel time because your Basic Training and AIT will be held on the same base.
Yes. Infantry and Armor Soldiers attend a training program called One Station Unit Training (OSUT). OSUT combines Basic Training with AIT and is held at the same base, so you won’t need to travel in between and you’ll only have one graduation.
