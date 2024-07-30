Advanced Individual Training

Go from new Soldier to skilled pro.

Train for your Army career at Advanced Individual Training (AIT) schools, where you’ll build the technical skills needed to become an expert in your specific Army job and beyond.

Soldier working with engineering software on a tablet

Become

A True

Expert.

Find the right training for your career field.

As an enlisted Soldier you’ll be assigned to a specific AIT school based on your Army job, which also determines the length of time you’ll need to attend.

A Soldier using a lensatic compass during a training exercise in a field

SCIENCE & MEDICINE

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear School

Become an expert in defense technology against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. You’ll learn skills within the chemistry and biology fields, along with detection and decontamination.

Support & Logistics

Adjutant General School

Study personnel management, business administration, and performance management. You’ll learn skills very similar to what an office manager or a human resource professional in a corporation might learn.

Financial Management School

Study finance, accounting, and procurement along with telecommunications and computers. You’ll learn how to manage finances for travel, transportation, and commercial vendor vouchers.

Quartermaster School

Study large-scale logistics while collecting and analyzing data plus planning and scheduling. You’ll learn the fundamentals of providing Soldiers with basic necessities during a military or relief operation.

Signal & Intelligence

U.S. Army Intelligence Center

Become an expert in intelligence by studying foreign communications, translating, and reporting. You’ll learn to collect intelligence from human subjects through interviews while gathering and analyzing intelligence from digital sources.

Signal Corps School

Become knowledgeable in informational systems, communications systems, and worldwide networks. You’ll learn skills like signals and technology.

Aviation & Aerial Defense

Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School

Become an expert in air defense by understanding radar operations and systems. You’ll learn how to use the systems that protect U.S. forces from aerial attack, missile attack, and enemy surveillance.

Aviation Logistics School

Become an expert in aircraft mechanics with skills like aviation operations and aerial support. You’ll learn how to keep the Army’s fleet of rotary aircraft in top operating condition.

Mechanics & Engineering

Engineer School

Become an expert in engineering. You’ll learn engineering skills like construction, bridge building, structural maintenance, and electrical repair.

Ordnance Mechanical Maintenance School

Become an expert in weapon systems, vehicles, and tactical support equipment. You’ll learn electronic troubleshooting along with how to perform mechanical and electrical maintenance.

Ordnance Munitions and Electronics Maintenance School

Become an expert in explosives by understanding how to repair and maintain electronic systems, ammunition systems, and missile systems. You’ll learn how to disarm explosive devices.

Ground Forces

Department of Defense Fire Academy

Become an expert firefighter by studying fire protection fundamentals and fire alarm communications. You’ll learn all of the techniques used to fight fires both in the military and civilian worlds.

Military Police School

Become an expert in law enforcement by studying intelligence collection and security. You’ll learn policing tactics for war, peace, stability operations, and civil support operations.

Transportation School

Become an expert in transportation by understanding vehicle operations along with electronics and hydraulics. You’ll learn how to operate and maintain Army tactical trucks, material handling equipment, and watercraft.

U.S. Army Armor School

Become an expert in weapons operations and combat operations involving tanks or tracked vehicles. You’ll learn the fundamentals of armor and defense.

Field Artillery School

Become an expert in combat operations with knowledge about weapons operations as well as detection and destruction. You’ll learn to operate a variety of electronics and communications platforms.

Infantry School

Become an expert in small arms, anti-armor, or indirect fire weapons. You’ll learn the fundamentals of weapons operation and maintenance, vehicle operation and maintenance, and land reconnaissance.

Explore all jobs.

TRAIN FOR SPECIALIZED CAREERS.

Some Soldiers want to advance their careers even further, and applying to a specialized school within the Army is an opportunity to do that. If you meet the right criteria for acceptance, you can focus your training in a specialized field.

An Army Surgeon performing a surgical procedure in an operating room

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about Advanced Individual Training.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Which Advanced Individual Training (AIT) school will I attend? How long will it be?

Your Army job determines which school you’ll attend and for how long. There are 17 different AIT schools in areas ranging from transportation to aviation, and you’ll be sent to the school that specializes in your assigned job. AIT can last between four to 52 weeks, depending on the skills you’ll need to develop before reporting to duty. Visit Army Career Match to get started. 

What happens after AIT?

After you successfully complete the requirements of AIT, you’ll graduate from your school and be given a short break, typically 10 days, before you join your unit and officially begin work.

Do you get paid during AIT?

Yes, you do get paid during AIT, on the first and fifteenth of every month. The amount of money and pay you’ll earn depends on your rank.

Is there a break between Basic Training and AIT?

No. In most cases, you’ll be given a few days to travel between your Basic Training location and Advanced Training location, but this isn’t considered an official break. If you attend One Station Unit Training, you won’t receive travel time because your Basic Training and AIT will be held on the same base.

Is there a chance I could do Basic Training and AIT at the same time?

Yes. Infantry and Armor Soldiers attend a training program called One Station Unit Training (OSUT). OSUT combines Basic Training with AIT and is held at the same base, so you won’t need to travel in between and you’ll only have one graduation.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).

I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.

I have a GED.

I don’t have any tattoos.

I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.

I don’t have any medical concerns.

I have a minor medical condition or history.

I don’t have any law violations.

I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.

I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.

I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

Education Level

Tattoos

Legal Record

Medical Conditions

Level of Interest.

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

The Army wants people from different backgrounds and experiences. You’ll need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card.

Education Level

To join the Army, you’ll need a high school diploma or GED. Talk to your recruiter about your options if you don’t meet this requirement.

Tattoos

You can still join the Army if you have tattoos. You may need a waiver if you have any above your neckline or past your wrists.

Legal Record

Convictions or felonies may prevent you from joining the Army, but legal waivers are available in some cases.

Medical Conditions

The Army can accommodate many medical conditions. A recruiter will help you navigate the process and any needed waivers.

Level of Interest

Whether you’re ready to join or just curious, a recruiter can help you decide if the Army is right for you.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)