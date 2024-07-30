Reasons to Join

Discover the benefits.
The Army offers a variety of benefits including financial stability, education and training, health care, family benefits, and more to support you and your family.
The Army is more than boots on the ground. Here, you can explore a wide array of careers and possibilities unlike anywhere else.
Opportunity
Opportunity
leads to
leads to
growth.
growth.
There’s a lot to consider when thinking about joining the Army. We’re here to walk you through your options and to help you find the right fit.
The Army offers a variety of benefits including financial stability, education and training, health care, family benefits, and more to support you and your family.
In the Army, your life outside of work is a priority. You’ll enjoy the perks of an exceptional, supportive community while embracing your hobbies and interests.
With 200+ Army careers and world-class training opportunities, you’ll find the job that’s right for you while gaining unmatched skills and experience for your future.
Find opportunities to build strength and character as a Soldier in the Army. You’ll be able to drive your career forward while also pursuing your personal goals and interests.
You’ll become the person that you want to be, the person that the people in your family and your friends believe that you can be.– Spc. Zack Webb
Once I made the decision to commit to the Army, I was working towards a career and actually in a profession. It gave me a purpose.– Sgt. Gabrielle Washington
One of the real benefits of being an Army doctor is I have the opportunity to travel to foreign countries and do medical care there as well.– Maj. Jonathan Craig Taylor
Take the Soldier Prep Quiz to find out how you can become part of the greatest team in the world.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)