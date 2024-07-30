Veteran Programs & Services

Get ongoing support after you serve.

It's part of our mission to care for Soldiers even when their service ends. As a veteran, you’ll have access to a range of federal programs and services through Veteran Affairs (VA) to help you transition after your time in the Army.

A Transition Services Specialist speaks to an Army Soldier at a job fair

Plan your next move.

Starting up to two years before your contract ends, the Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, helps you prepare for life after service. 

Career counseling

Resume and job application assistance

Budgeting techniques

Step into

Your next

Role.

VA PROGRAMS:

Take on a career after the Army.

Get help paying for school and training.

Go back to school and get most of your education costs covered, whether you’re pursuing your associate’s, bachelor’s, master's, or getting certified through the GI Bill.

Connect with prospective employers.

Get matched and interview with desirable companies through the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) and the Compensated Work Therapy program.

Receive personalized career counseling.

Discover new career paths and receive the necessary training you need through the VA Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG) program.

Get support for your small business.

Take advantage of resources, support, and special perks for your small business through the Vets First Verification program.

Find employment after a disability.

Receive the education, training, and assistance necessary to secure a new career after a service-related injury through the Veteran Readiness and Employment program and the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Services for Veterans with Disabilities program.

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about veteran programs and services.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

When can I start the Transition Assistance Program (TAP)?

The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) is a 12 – 18 month program that ensures Soldiers are ready to make a smooth transition out of the Army and into their next endeavor—whether that’s a new career or continued education. You must start it at least one year before your contract ends, although you can start it up to two years before leaving to get the maximum benefit.

Can TAP help me find a job?

Yes, one of the main goals of TAP is to help Soldiers find new careers after service. At the start of the program, you’ll receive individual career counseling to identify civilian jobs that line up to your existing skills and experience. You’ll receive help improving core jobs skills like resume writing, applying for jobs, and interviewing. Beyond that, you’ll have access to job fairs, first-class apprenticeships, on-the-job training, job shadowing, and internships.

Do you get health care as a veteran?

Yes, retired service members and their families have access to a variety of low-cost and high-quality health care benefits through TRICARE even after service. The options available and details of each plan will differ based on whether you served full time or part time, the ages of you and your family members, eligibility for Medicare, and more. Health care coverage is also available for surviving spouses and children, and former spouses who meet eligibility requirements. Also, it’s important to know that you can receive free treatment at the VA for any conditions caused or made worse by your Army service.

What disqualifies me from my VA health benefits?

Generally, in order to receive VA benefits and services, your character of discharge or service must be under other than dishonorable conditions (e.g., honorable, under honorable conditions, general).

However, individuals receiving undesirable, bad conduct, and other types of dishonorable discharges may qualify for VA benefits depending on a determination made by VA.  
Incarceration does not disqualify you from your VA health benefits, although access to VA medical facilities may not be available during incarceration.

If you receive disability benefits, you can lose them by committing fraud, like lying about the severity of your condition.

Disability benefits can also be impacted if you are incarcerated—the impact varies based on the reason for incarceration. 

How is the Army helping veterans with PTSD?

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is a serious mental health condition, and the Army is committed to helping veterans experiencing it. Whether you just left service or you’ve been out for decades, you can receive free individual therapy, group therapy, outpatient care, specialized in-patient care, and medicine at the VA’s more than 200 PTSD treatment programs across the country.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).
I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.
I have a GED.
I don’t have any tattoos.
I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.
I don’t have any medical concerns.
I have a minor medical condition or history.
I don’t have any law violations.
I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.
I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.
I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)