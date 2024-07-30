Veteran Programs & Services

Generally, in order to receive VA benefits and services, your character of discharge or service must be under other than dishonorable conditions (e.g., honorable, under honorable conditions, general).



However, individuals receiving undesirable, bad conduct, and other types of dishonorable discharges may qualify for VA benefits depending on a determination made by VA.

Incarceration does not disqualify you from your VA health benefits, although access to VA medical facilities may not be available during incarceration.



If you receive disability benefits, you can lose them by committing fraud, like lying about the severity of your condition.



Disability benefits can also be impacted if you are incarcerated—the impact varies based on the reason for incarceration.