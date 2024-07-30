Job Training

Explore AIT schools and more than 200 job specialties.
There are a variety of different AIT schools that train Soldiers in more than 200 jobs—many of which exist in the private sector such as engineering, aviation, finance, intelligence, and more.
The Army gives you all the training needed to become a specialist in your career field and wherever life takes you after service.
The Army offers world-class career training which allows you to develop the tools, skills, and experience that’ll help you take a step forward in your career.
After completing Basic Training, enlisted Soldiers attend an Advanced Individual Training (AIT) school where they learn the technical skills required for their specific Army job.
The skills and knowledge you gain through field training and classroom study will prepare you to take on your Army job with confidence.
Training helps you develop discipline and work ethic, skills you can use no matter what path you take in life.
If you plan to take on more responsibility and rise in rank, or if you’re interested in job accreditations and certificates, there are Leadership Training opportunities available. You’ll gain job experience that helps you stand out both as a Soldier and as a candidate for your next career.
Your Army job, or MOS (Military Occupational Specialty), determines which school you’ll attend and for how long. There are a variety of AIT schools, and you’ll be sent to the school that specializes in your assigned job. AIT can last between four to 52 weeks, depending on the skills you’ll need to develop before reporting to your first unit.
Yes. Every Officer receives specific training for their assigned job. Additionally, leadership training is available to all recruits. Officers attend specialized training called The Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) where they mentally and physically prepare for success as leaders in the Army.
Yes. Career counselors in the Army are non-commissioned Officers available to assist you. They can help you find an MOS to match your career objectives and provide career growth and developmental assistance.
Yes, you are able to request a specialty reassignment by filling out a reclassification request form. You can also find other opportunities for career change, such as working for promotions or commissioning as an Officer.
