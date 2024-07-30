When you get out of college, you still have more experience than any other college kid.– Lt. Col. Harding
It gives me a sense of pride that what I’m doing is noble, and to some people, it may be admirable.– Maj. Dennis Harding
I want to be that guy who pushes Soldiers forward whenever they just want to go back.– Spc. Shaun Brown
Everybody who’s wearing the uniform is on the same team and they’re there to help you out.– Maj. Shane Anderson
