Take your talents to the next level while you support your fellow Soldiers through the power of music.
As an Army Bands Musician, Special Bands member, or Army Bands Officer, you’ll have unique experiences, the ability to grow as a musician, and opportunities to inspire Soldiers at home and abroad.
Explore 80-plus Army Bands, more than 17 instrument specialties, and endless possibilities to showcase your musical talents.
Focus on making music while getting paid and earning military benefits along the way, even if you only serve part time.
Discover all the places where your music is needed and appreciated, from national public parades to overseas tours.
As a U.S. Army Bands member, you’ll receive benefits that provide you with the freedom to focus on your music. This means a competitive starting salary (E-4 pay grade), allowances, health care, 30 days of paid vacation each year, and even up to $65,000 in student loan repayment for select instruments.
U.S. Army Bands consist of four branches and four instrument specialties, each with its own unique mission and qualifications.
Bands
Instruments
Four performance ensembles play for high-profile national events, such as visits with political representatives, and tour around the country.
Twenty active-duty regional bands tour both regionally and nationally, performing for public events and military ceremonies while providing educational outreach to communities.
Eighteen Army Reserve Bands provide part-time musical support to local regions and put on a concert tour two weeks every year while getting opportunities for overseas travel.
Fifty-one local bands provide part-time musical support in 48 states, requiring only one weekend each month for rehearsals and two weeks each year for a concert tour.
As an enlisted Soldier/Musician, you will need to attend Basic Training. In addition, a ten-week course, Advanced Individual Training (AIT), is also required at the Army School of Music in Virginia Beach, VA.
Our musicians are selected based on proficiency of their instruments. You are not required to have previous experience as a professional musician or in a musical academic setting—your skill level is your greatest qualification.
Yes, the Army will issue you a professional-quality instrument when you join your unit.
Yes, you can still audition(Opens in new window) if you’re already a Soldier, and many do. Be sure to request permission from your chain of command.
