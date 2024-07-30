Army Bands

Live out your passion in U.S. Army Bands.

Take your talents to the next level while you support your fellow Soldiers through the power of music.

A Soldier playing a tenor saxophone on a stage

Make a difference by making music.

As an Army Bands Musician, Special Bands member, or Army Bands Officer, you’ll have unique experiences, the ability to grow as a musician, and opportunities to inspire Soldiers at home and abroad.

You'll get musical variety.

Explore 80-plus Army Bands, more than 17 instrument specialties, and endless possibilities to showcase your musical talents.

You'll get freedom to play.

Focus on making music while getting paid and earning military benefits along the way, even if you only serve part time.

You’ll get opportunities to travel.

Discover all the places where your music is needed and appreciated, from national public parades to overseas tours.

You'll get financial stability.

As a U.S. Army Bands member, you’ll receive benefits that provide you with the freedom to focus on your music. This means a competitive starting salary (E-4 pay grade), allowances, health care, 30 days of paid vacation each year, and even up to $65,000 in student loan repayment for select instruments.

Army Band Soldier in uniform singing into microphone

Earn student loan repayment up to $65K

Join the music specialty that's right for you.

U.S. Army Bands consist of four branches and four instrument specialties, each with its own unique mission and qualifications.

Army Band Soldier in uniform playing a piccolo

Army Bands categories:

Army Premier Bands

Four performance ensembles play for high-profile national events, such as visits with political representatives, and tour around the country.

Army Regional Bands

Twenty active-duty regional bands tour both regionally and nationally, performing for public events and military ceremonies while providing educational outreach to communities.

Army Reserve Bands

Eighteen Army Reserve Bands provide part-time musical support to local regions and put on a concert tour two weeks every year while getting opportunities for overseas travel.

Army National Guard Bands

Fifty-one local bands provide part-time musical support in 48 states, requiring only one weekend each month for rehearsals and two weeks each year for a concert tour.

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about Army Bands.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Will I still have to go to Basic Training as an Army Musician?

As an enlisted Soldier/Musician, you will need to attend Basic Training. In addition, a ten-week course, Advanced Individual Training (AIT), is also required at the Army School of Music in Virginia Beach, VA.

Do I need previous musical experience to join Army Bands?

Our musicians are selected based on proficiency of their instruments. You are not required to have previous experience as a professional musician or in a musical academic setting—your skill level is your greatest qualification.

Will the Army provide me with an instrument?

Yes, the Army will issue you a professional-quality instrument when you join your unit.

Can I audition for the Army Band while currently serving?

Yes, you can still audition(Opens in new window) if you’re already a Soldier, and many do. Be sure to request permission from your chain of command.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).

I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.

I have a GED.

I don’t have any tattoos.

I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.

I don’t have any medical concerns.

I have a minor medical condition or history.

I don’t have any law violations.

I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.

I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.

I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)