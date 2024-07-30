Community services
Find similar amenities on an Army base as you would in any town like schools, hospitals, banks, police stations, and fire stations to support community safety.
See what on- and off-base housing is like in the Army whether you're single or have a family.
The types of homes available to active-duty Soldiers depends on marital status, rank, and location. After initial training like Basic Combat Training, you’ll have access to single-Soldier and family-style housing on base. Additionally, Army Officers have access to housing during the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC).
For newly enlisted active-duty Soldiers, it’s common to start by living in the barracks with a roommate.
Barracks are living spaces similar to a college dorm room that generally house junior and non-married enlisted Soldiers after Basic Training. It includes private bedrooms, a common area, kitchen, and shared bathroom.
Apartments are available in some locations to enlisted Soldiers and commissioned Officers who fulfill certain requirements. Apartment units are similar to what you’d expect in civilian life with larger living spaces and modern amenities.
For active-duty enlisted Soldiers, non-commissioned Officers, and commissioned Officers with families, there are townhouses and single-family homes available.
Deluxe townhouses are typically reserved for Soldiers with smaller families. It’s a comfortable living space with larger closets and modern amenities along with access to parks and playgrounds. Floor plans vary by location.
Three- and four-bedroom single-family homes are available to Soldiers with larger families. It includes plenty of indoor and outdoor space plus multiple bathrooms and a full kitchen. It may also include a private yard, patio, driveway, or garage.
Living on base offers more than housing. It provides savings and discounts along with convenience and safety as a supportive community for families.
Hang out at pools, parks, theaters, and restaurants, or opt for physical activity at fitness centers and sports leagues.
Adjust to Army life or transition after serving with financial, legal, and relocation assistance as well as counseling, volunteering, and military teen programs.
Access grocery stores, salons, and shopping centers on base along with high-quality, brand-name products and services at lower prices than what you’re used to.
Eat well at the dining facility (DFAC) with plenty of food options including a deli, hot meals, salad bars, taco joints, and fast food along with pasta and pizza stations.
Benefit from spiritual and worship services for all religious affiliations including retreats, counseling, youth programs, and community gatherings.
Get childcare for your family, with on-base daycare centers open Monday through Friday during typical working hours. In-home and off-base options are also offered on some bases.
You may have the option to live off base depending on your situation, where you’ll be able to choose the type of home, amenities, or neighborhood that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Receive tax-free money through the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) based on your location, rank, and family status to pay for the majority of your living expenses like a mortgage or utilities.
Find the home you want while still getting access to all the on-base facilities, services, and resources.
Be part of the larger Army family even while living off base. You can build friendships and attend events while sharing experiences with fellow Soldiers and families.
Part-time Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers do not live on base in military housing and are able to live in their own homes.
The Army could provide your family with a unique opportunity to live abroad. Relocation can affect you and your family in different ways. That’s why we ease the process with programs and services like the Army Family Team Building Program or Relocation Readiness Program (RRP) to be there at every step.
As a Soldier living on base, your housing is covered. If you’re living off base, we offer a housing allowance to help pay for living expenses like rent and utilities.
Living on base immerses you in the Army community and provides easy access to work and all the amenities available. You may have less of a say in the type of housing you get, but you’ll have everything you need to make it feel like home.
Living off base may give you more separation between your work and personal life, as well as more options when choosing a home or neighborhood. You may have to commute to work, but you’ll still have access to all the amenities, facilities, and programs offered on base.
The Army does its best to get everyone into a home that meets their needs as quickly as possible. But timing is important, especially in locations with less housing. Soldiers required to live in the barracks are given housing immediately. Soldiers with families may have to wait for the house they want, which may require temporary housing.
