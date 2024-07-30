Living on base immerses you in the Army community and provides easy access to work and all the amenities available. You may have less of a say in the type of housing you get, but you’ll have everything you need to make it feel like home.



Living off base may give you more separation between your work and personal life, as well as more options when choosing a home or neighborhood. You may have to commute to work, but you’ll still have access to all the amenities, facilities, and programs offered on base.