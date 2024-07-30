Privacy & Security

The United States Army and GoArmy.com are committed to protecting your privacy. We use security technology and security procedures to protect your personal information and your privacy. This section outlines information we collect, how it is used, and how you can opt out of data collection. This includes personal information collected on request forms and activity on GoArmy.com website.

When you contact us, we will collect personal information about you so that we may contact you and best respond to your request. Disclosure of personal information by you is strictly voluntary. You are under no obligation whatsoever to provide a United States Army representative any information. All information collected will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10; United States Code; Section 503.

We may use information you provide to determine your qualifications, to improve your GoArmy.com experience, and to personalize information we send you.

GoArmy.com uses Cookies to track activity on GoArmy.com by default. Cookies are pieces of text placed on your electronic device that store information regarding your use of that site. Cookies help the United States Army better understand customer needs, personalize, and customize user experience, and continuously improve the website. Cookies allow better analysis of the effectiveness of GoArmy.com pages and the United States Army marketing efforts. Dynamic IP address may also be used for the purposes of media attribution, and is not collected and retained by the US Army. The Army uses employs the use of “multi-session” cookies, which may be stored for a period of up to 12 months. These technologies may be used to collect information about your online activities, enable performance attribution of Army marketing activities, and when using our online services to further personalize your experience with us. Cookies do not collect or store Personally Identifiable Information (PII) such as name, address, phone or email. Cookies do not give U.S. Army servers access to your device. By using the GoArmy.com website, you explicitly consent to the United States Army using Cookies to track your activity on GoArmy.com. Users can choose not to accept the use of these cookies by changing the settings on their local computer's web browser. Most browsers are initially set up to accept cookies. If you prefer, you can set your browser to refuse cookies. The USA.gov website, https://www.usa.gov/optout-instructions(Opens in new window), provides general instructions on how to opt out of cookies and other commonly used Web measurement and customization technologies. Opting out of cookies still permits users to access comparable information and services; however, you may not be able to take full advantage of the Website if you do so. Additionally, it may take longer to navigate or interact with the website if a user is required to fill out certain information repeatedly.

You can opt out of targeted advertising by visiting the Digital Advertising Alliance website(Opens in new window), US Gov Opt-Out website(Opens in new window) or the Network Advertising Initiative website(Opens in new window). If you choose to opt out, you will continue to receive advertisements but they will not be tailored to your interests.

The United States Army uses software programs and analytics tools to collect and analyze statistical data about your activity on GoArmy.com. This data is used to improve user experience on goarmy.com, understand web traffic patterns, identify opportunities to improve the overall quality of the site, as well as, for advertising and marketing.

The United States Army may use third-party service providers, as well as their software programs and analytical tools, to collect and analyze statistical data about your activity on GoArmy.com. The United States Army may share internet usage or other de-identified information with third-party service providers if you save a job on GoArmy.com, but the United States Army will not share any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) with third-party service providers. For example, we may use third parties to help us manage ads on other sites, or assist with data storage. Internet usage or other de-identified data may be shared with third parties to enable tasks only for the purposes we've authorized, and we require them to provide at least the same level of protection for your information as maintained by the Army Privacy Policy. We may also share with third parties aggregated or anonymized information that does not directly identify you. For example, we may share anonymous, aggregated statistics about your use of our online services. Or we may combine information about you with other users and share the information in a way that does not link to a specific user. By using the GoArmy.com website, you explicitly consent to third-party data sharing. The USA.gov website, https://www.usa.gov/optout-instructions(Opens in new window), provides general instructions on how to opt out of cookies and other commonly used Web measurement and customization technologies.

For site security purposes, this government computer system employs software programs to monitor network traffic to identify unauthorized attempts to upload or change information, or otherwise cause damage. Unauthorized attempts to upload information or change information on this service are strictly prohibited and may be punishable under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 and the National Information Infrastructure Protection Act.

The GoArmy.com Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) can be found by clicking this link.

GoArmy.com System of Record Notice (SORN) ID is A0601-210c TRADOC and can be found by clicking this link(Opens in new window).