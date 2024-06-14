As a Judge Advocate, you won’t participate in the Basic Training that enlisted Soldiers complete. Instead, you’ll attend the Direct Commission Course (DCC), a six-week rigorous physical, weapons, and leadership course that will prepare you to serve as an Officer.

After completing the DCC, you’ll attend the ten-and-a-half-week Judge Advocate Basic Training Course. Through a combination of classroom instruction and practical exercises, you’ll be immersed in military law and learn every aspect of the JAG Corps’ organization, function, and mission.