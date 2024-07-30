Army ROTC

Get an education in leadership.

Become an Army leader through Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), which teaches valuable skills and covers your college education.

Two female ROTC cadets sitting outside against a wooden obstacle

Take charge

of your

future.

Graduate as an Army Officer.

Find schools with ROTC programs.

Army ROTC pays for your tuition while you go to college and train to become an Army Officer. It’s offered at more than 1,000 colleges and universities. Get the college experience and graduate as a second lieutenant in the Army, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard.

Earn scholarships and financial help.

High school students who apply for ROTC are eligible for scholarships covering up to the full cost of tuition based on merit and grades, plus $420 per month for personal expenses and $1,200 per year for books.

Start ROTC at any stage of college.

Freshman or Sophomore

Basic Course

You’ll learn basic Army skills and what it takes to become a leader. The Basic Course normally involves one elective class and lab each semester, along with the required physical training and field training exercises.

Sophomore or Transfer

Basic Camp

You’ll practice becoming a leader in a team setting while getting helpful feedback to grow. Basic Camp is a 32-day intensive training event and accelerated alternative to the Basic Course that qualifies you for enrollment in the Advanced Course.

Junior or Senior

Advanced Course

You’ll learn advanced military strategies in a classroom setting and practice teamwork in preparation for Advanced Camp. Advanced Course requires completion of the Basic Course or Basic Camp and establishes your commitment to serve as an Army Officer after graduation.

Junior or Senior

Advanced Camp

You’ll be trained and tested through leadership development exercises in real-world scenarios. Advanced Camp is a 35-day rigorous field training event during the summer—and the most significant in your ROTC journey—which you must pass to qualify as an Army Officer.

ENLISTED TO OFFICER PROGRAM

If you’re an enlisted Soldier in the Army with education and leadership goals, you can become a commissioned Officer through the Green to Gold program. Attend a college offering an ROTC program and even get a scholarship for your degree.

Green to Gold
Two female ROTC cadets, one holding a rifle, kneeling in a forest

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about Army ROTC.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

If I enroll in Army ROTC, what is my future service obligation?

Enrolling in the ROTC Basic Course (the first two years of college) does not obligate you to serve unless you receive a scholarship. If you received a four-year ROTC scholarship, you must agree to serve four years full-time as an Army Officer after you graduate and then either extend your contract for four more years or serve four more years with the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) where you’ll return to civilian life but need to be ready to help in a national emergency. If you received ROTC scholarships, you will potentially have a four-year full-time or eight-year part-time employment contract.

What makes Army ROTC different?

The Army has a wide range of careers in more places around the world than any other U.S. military branch. Army ROTC offers mentorship, shadowing opportunities, and real-world leadership training while still having the full college experience.

Army Officer salaries are generally comparable with mid- to senior-level corporate executives. However, when you consider additional benefits like free health care for full-time Soldiers, as well as allowances for housing and food, opportunities to get an advanced degree without incurring debt, 30 days paid leave every year, and more financial benefits, the Army is more competitive than similar civilian careers. Take a look at these pay tables to see current salaries.

Can I still choose my college major?

Yes, you can choose any college major you wish and still commission as an Officer through ROTC when you graduate.

What are Army ROTC courses like?

In college, Army ROTC classes normally involve one elective class and one lab per semester. Although the classes involve hands-on fieldwork as well as classroom work, they are standard college classes that fit into a normal academic schedule.

If I’m in Army ROTC, do I still have to attend Basic Combat Training?

No, you’ll receive this training as part of your ROTC coursework, so you do not have to attend Basic Combat Training as well. After graduation, you will attend Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC), which will prepare you for your career as an Army Officer through classroom and field training.

How can I apply for an Army ROTC scholarship?

Once you complete your junior year of high school, you can get a head start on your future by applying for the ROTC National Scholarship (a four-year scholarship) at a participating school. Applications open at the start of each summer. To see all important application dates and learn more, visit Army ROTC Scholarships. To get started on your scholarship application right away, create an account on My GoArmy as the first step.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).

I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.

I have a GED.

I don’t have any tattoos.

I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.

I don’t have any medical concerns.

I have a minor medical condition or history.

I don’t have any law violations.

I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.

I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.

I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

Education Level

Tattoos

Legal Record

Medical Conditions

Level of Interest.

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

The Army wants people from different backgrounds and experiences. You’ll need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card.

Education Level

To join the Army, you’ll need a high school diploma or GED. Talk to your recruiter about your options if you don’t meet this requirement.

Tattoos

You can still join the Army if you have tattoos. You may need a waiver if you have any above your neckline or past your wrists.

Legal Record

Convictions or felonies may prevent you from joining the Army, but legal waivers are available in some cases.

Medical Conditions

The Army can accommodate many medical conditions. A recruiter will help you navigate the process and any needed waivers.

Level of Interest

Whether you’re ready to join or just curious, a recruiter can help you decide if the Army is right for you.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)