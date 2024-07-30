The Army has a wide range of careers in more places around the world than any other U.S. military branch. Army ROTC offers mentorship, shadowing opportunities, and real-world leadership training while still having the full college experience.

Army Officer salaries are generally comparable with mid- to senior-level corporate executives. However, when you consider additional benefits like free health care for full-time Soldiers, as well as allowances for housing and food, opportunities to get an advanced degree without incurring debt, 30 days paid leave every year, and more financial benefits, the Army is more competitive than similar civilian careers. Take a look at these pay tables to see current salaries.