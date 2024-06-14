Yes, the Army understands that some circumstances can impact your ability to score well. A waiver can be requested in those situations.



If you want to improve your test score and have a minimum score of 21, the academic track of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course may be an option for you. This 90-day program provides training on all the subjects covered on the ASVAB, as well as opportunities to retake the test. Find out more about the ASVAB entrance test and work with a recruiter to see if this program is right for you.