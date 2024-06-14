Requirements to Join

Find out what it takes to serve.

Be part of something greater than yourself while becoming stronger by joining the U.S. Army.

Two Soldiers in combat uniform looking at a bulletin board outside

Requirements to join the Army.

The requirements to join are different based on how you choose to serve—as an enlisted Soldier or Army Officer. We’re here to help you navigate the requirements, no matter which path you choose.

Perform important day-to-day operations and ensure the success of your unit’s mission. Requirements to join as an enlisted Soldier include:

  • Be between 17 and 35 years old

  • Be medically and physically fit

  • Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card

  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent

  • Earn a minimum score on the Army’s entrance test

YOU’RE

MORE THAN

CAPABLE.

What to know about joining the Army.

Make sure you’re prepared to take the next step by considering some of the common questions other Soldiers had before they joined. You can always talk to a recruiter if you have any additional questions.

Age

Can I join the Army if I’m older than the maximum age requirement?

The maximum age to join the Army as an enlisted Soldier is 35, while Officers must accept their commission before age 31. However, the Army can lift some restrictions based on the need for certain roles to be filled. It’s possible to receive an age waiver, especially if you have prior military service. Talk to your recruiter to learn more.

Medical & Physical

Can I join if I have a medical disqualification?

You can still join with a medical disqualification as long as you get a medical waiver, which is issued on a case-by-case basis.

Are there any restrictions around tattoos?

You can have tattoos almost anywhere on your body, with a few exceptions. There are some limits to the size and number of tattoos on highly visible areas like the hands, neck, and behind the ears. Tattoos in the mouth, ears, or on the eyelids are not allowed. It’s possible to get a waiver in some instances. However, tattoos anywhere on your body that are extremist, racist, sexist, or otherwise indecent aren’t allowed, no exceptions. See all tattoo requirements in the hair and appearance guidelines.

Can I still join if I have asthma, poor vision, or poor hearing?

Asthma will only prevent you from joining if you were diagnosed with it after your 13th birthday. Hearing, vision, and asthma qualifications are usually determined by medical exams. You can still request an asthma, vision, or hearing loss waiver if a doctor denies your application. 

Can I join if I have ADHD?

Yes. It will only prevent you from joining the Army if you’ve been treated with ADD/ADHD medication within the last year, or if you display obvious signs of the condition.

Will my height or weight prevent me from joining?

Height and weight restrictions vary by age and gender. Check the height and weight chart to see if you’re within the requirements to join.

Men (Ages 17 – 20)

Height: 58 – 80 in.
Weight: 234 lb max

Women (Ages 17 – 20)

Height: 58 – 80 in.
Weight: 119 – 227 lb.

If you enlist to become a Soldier and don’t meet the physical requirements at MEPS, you may be eligible for the fitness track of a program called the Future Soldier Preparatory Course. Over 90 days, Army health and fitness experts will help you meet the required body fat composition before you start Basic Training. Talk to a recruiter about program details and if it’s an option for you.

Are there any physical requirements to join?

For both the enlisted Soldier and commissioned Officer paths, you’ll need to meet the height and weight requirements for your age and gender before joining. A recruiter will work with you after you join to meet the physical requirements of your chosen Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) or Army job.

  • The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) evaluates your physical and mental abilities, starting at Basic Training for enlisted Soldiers and during initial training for those commissioning as Officers
  • Everyone will need to pass the ACFT during training and again several times a year for every year of service. Scores are recorded twice a year for active duty Soldiers in the Army, or once a year for members of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard. The Army will be there to support your growth with resources during every step of the evaluation process to ensure your success

Education

Can I no longer join if I score too low on the ASVAB placement exam?

Yes, the Army understands that some circumstances can impact your ability to score well. A waiver can be requested in those situations.

If you want to improve your test score and have a minimum score of 21, the academic track of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course may be an option for you. This 90-day program provides training on all the subjects covered on the ASVAB, as well as opportunities to retake the test. Find out more about the ASVAB entrance test and work with a recruiter to see if this program is right for you.

Values & Character

If I have a previous felony or a conviction, can I still join?

Generally, felons and those with several convictions can’t join the Army, but waivers are available in some cases. The offenses and moral behavior-related issues that cannot be waived include:

  • If you are under civil restraint, including parole, confinement, or probation
  • If you are subject to civil court conviction or adverse disposition for more than one serious offense, or serious offenses with three or more other offenses (apart from traffic)
  • If you are found trafficking, selling, or distributing narcotics, including marijuana
  • If you have three or more convictions related to driving while intoxicated, drugged, or impaired in the past five years before joining
  • If you are convicted for five or more misdemeanors
  • If you are unable to pass a drug or alcohol test, or if you have current charges pending against you

Citizenship

What is the U.S. citizenship requirement to join the Army?

Although the Army wants people from all different backgrounds and experiences, all candidates must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card (officially known as a I-551 Permanent Resident Card).

If you already have a Green Card, serving in the Army can reduce the residency requirement for becoming a U.S. citizen to as little as one day instead of five years. The naturalization process for citizenship can begin as soon as your first day of Basic Training.

Waivers

What can I do if I don’t meet the eligibility requirements to join?

The Army has a waiver process that you can take advantage of to prove you overcame a disqualifying issue that would otherwise prevent you from joining the Army. After submitting a waiver, a review takes place to make sure you can join. If your waiver is denied, you can also look into pursuing a civilian career within the Army.

Height & Weight Requirement Chart

REQUIREMENTS

 
Height in Inches Minimum Weight in Pounds Maximum Weight in Pounds: Ages 17 – 20 Maximum Weight in Pounds: Ages 21 – 27 Maximum Weight in Pounds: Ages 28 – 39 Maximum Weight in Pounds: Ages 40+
58 91 N/A N/A N/A N/A
59 94 N/A N/A N/A N/A
60 97 132 136 139 141
61 100 136 140 144 146
62 104 141 144 148 150
63 107 145 149 153 155
64 110 150 154 158 160
65 114 155 159 163 165
66 117 160 163 168 170
67 121 165 169 174 176
68 125 170 174 179 180
69 128 175 179 184 186
70 132 180 185 189 192
71 136 185 189 194 197
72 140 190 195 200 203
73 144 195 200 205 208
74 148 201 206 211 214
75 152 206 212 217 220
76 156 212 217 223 226
77 160 218 223 229 232
78 164 223 229 235 238
79 168 229 235 241 244
80 173 234 240 247 250

