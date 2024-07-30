ROTC Scholarships

Pay for college with the Army’s help.

Cover your college education while gaining valuable leadership skills in Army ROTC with financial support from the Army.

Get tuition covered 100%

Get a scholarship with Army ROTC.

Scholarships and other monetary support are available to help with costs when you join Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). Focus on your education and graduate into a secure path as an Army Officer—and with less debt for the school years your scholarship covers. You’re eligible if you are a high school student enrolling in college, enrolled in college, or an active-duty enlisted Soldier.

Reach your financial goals.

Get tuition and fees covered.

Get the full college experience, only with less debt, in exchange for a career serving in the Army as an Officer after graduation. ROTC scholarships are awarded based on academic achievements and can be applied to any of the 1,000+ participating schools, covering either tuition and fees or room and board.

Get money for expenses and books.

Receive monthly help to offset living and book costs. All ROTC scholarships include an extra $420 each month throughout the school year for expenses like housing, along with $1,200 each year to spend on books.

Apply in high school or college.

You’re eligible to apply for an Army ROTC scholarship at a participating school upon completion of your junior year of high school or as a college student.

Here’s what to know when applying for an ROTC scholarship in high school.

Start the application process

To get started on your ROTC scholarship application, create an account and log in to the Scholarship Application. From there, you’ll locate and contact the Recruiting Operations Officer at the school you plan to attend. Most of them have served before and understand the process you’re going through.

Important dates to remember

ROTC scholarship applications opened on June 12, 2024. Applications must be started no later than March 4, 2025 to be eligible for review by the Army ROTC National Scholarship Board for the 2025 – 2026 school year.

Round 01

Due October 14, 2024

Applications will be reviewed from October 21 – 25, 2024.

Round 02

Due January 20, 2025

Applications will be reviewed from January 27 – 31, 2025.

Round 03

Due March 17, 2025

Applications will be reviewed from March 24 – 28, 2025.

Your obligation with an ROTC scholarship

Your acceptance of the ROTC scholarship means a future service obligation of eight years in the Army, with requirements for active duty and/or the Army Reserve or Army National Guard depending on the scholarship. You may be eligible to serve part time in the Army Reserve or Army National Guard while pursuing a civilian career immediately after graduation.

Scholarship recipients who wish to exit the ROTC program may do so after their freshman year of college without any obligation. 

Requirements to be eligible for an ROTC scholarship.

To be accepted for any ROTC scholarship, you must meet these standards.

Career-building scholarship programs

Nursing Scholarships

Nursing students can apply for any Army ROTC scholarship by following the directions above. Being a nurse in the Army provides you with opportunities not found in the civilian world, including a three-week paid Nurse Summer Training Program, which introduces students to the Army Medical Department and the roles and responsibilities of an Army Nurse Corps Officer.

Enlisted Soldier Scholarships

As an enlisted Soldier, you have access to the Green to Gold program and scholarship opportunities to cover costs for tuition or room and board, while you earn your undergraduate or graduate degree.

