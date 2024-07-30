Round 01
Due October 14, 2024
Cover your college education while gaining valuable leadership skills in Army ROTC with financial support from the Army.
Scholarships and other monetary support are available to help with costs when you join Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). Focus on your education and graduate into a secure path as an Army Officer—and with less debt for the school years your scholarship covers. You’re eligible if you are a high school student enrolling in college, enrolled in college, or an active-duty enlisted Soldier.
Get the full college experience, only with less debt, in exchange for a career serving in the Army as an Officer after graduation. ROTC scholarships are awarded based on academic achievements and can be applied to any of the 1,000+ participating schools, covering either tuition and fees or room and board.
Receive monthly help to offset living and book costs. All ROTC scholarships include an extra $420 each month throughout the school year for expenses like housing, along with $1,200 each year to spend on books.
You’re eligible to apply for an Army ROTC scholarship at a participating school upon completion of your junior year of high school or as a college student.
High School
College
To get started on your ROTC scholarship application, create an account and log in to the Scholarship Application. From there, you’ll locate and contact the Recruiting Operations Officer at the school you plan to attend. Most of them have served before and understand the process you’re going through.
ROTC scholarship applications opened on June 12, 2024. Applications must be started no later than March 4, 2025 to be eligible for review by the Army ROTC National Scholarship Board for the 2025 – 2026 school year.
Applications will be reviewed from October 21 – 25, 2024.
Applications will be reviewed from January 27 – 31, 2025.
Applications will be reviewed from March 24 – 28, 2025.
Your acceptance of the ROTC scholarship means a future service obligation of eight years in the Army, with requirements for active duty and/or the Army Reserve or Army National Guard depending on the scholarship. You may be eligible to serve part time in the Army Reserve or Army National Guard while pursuing a civilian career immediately after graduation.
Scholarship recipients who wish to exit the ROTC program may do so after their freshman year of college without any obligation.
To be accepted for any ROTC scholarship, you must meet these standards.
Be a U.S. citizen.
Be at least 17 and under 31 in year of commissioning.
Have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Have an unweighted high school GPA of at least 2.50 if you’re in high school while applying.
Have taken the SAT or ACT.
Take the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).
Meet the physical weight and height requirements.
Agree to accept a commission and serve in the Army, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard.
Nursing students can apply for any Army ROTC scholarship by following the directions above. Being a nurse in the Army provides you with opportunities not found in the civilian world, including a three-week paid Nurse Summer Training Program, which introduces students to the Army Medical Department and the roles and responsibilities of an Army Nurse Corps Officer.
As an enlisted Soldier, you have access to the Green to Gold program and scholarship opportunities to cover costs for tuition or room and board, while you earn your undergraduate or graduate degree.
