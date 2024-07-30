What to Consider

Work-Life Balance
You can still enjoy life experiences, big or small, as well as personal interests, activities, and downtime, too.
Before you join the Army, understand all the opportunities available to help you make the best decision for your future.
After considering which of the three Army components makes most sense for you, you’ll also choose from three paths to shape the direction of your Army career.
Ways to Serve
Your Path
Specialize in a specific field of service while living on or near a base full time.
Train part time while pursuing a civilian career or education along the way.
Serve locally part time and stand by for community emergencies or other times of crisis.
Do I have to choose between college and the Army?
Actually, plenty of Soldiers take courses and earn their degrees while they serve.
Whether you have family here or back home, or you want to start one down the road, we support the loved ones who support you.
The Army has on-base housing for single Soldiers and those with families, as well as covers the majority of costs to live off base.
Discover opportunities you never knew existed with Army Career Match.
Hear from Soldiers on what it’s like to serve in the Army.
With over 200 career paths for Soldiers to choose from, there are many ways to be a warrior, and through Army service, Soldiers can improve themselves and reach their individual goals.– Staff Sgt. Javier Nero
The rewards of service—like being deployed to my native Colombia to help those in need—it’s just indescribable.– Capt. Ernesto Cardenas
I thought the Army stripped away your rights to be yourself and live freely, but once you pass Basic Training and all of your schooling it’s like an everyday job.– Maj. Dennis Harding
While there’s no way to predict whether or not you will be deployed in your Army career, it is possible. You could be deployed at any time for a variety of reasons, such as your Army unit and skill sets.
Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.
Your Army salary is based on your rank and years of service, and accounts for only part of your total compensation. We also offer bonuses, allowances, special pay that can be earned by taking on certain duties, and other benefits that could contribute to your overall income.
The Army will push you mentally and physically. It takes hard work and dedication, but the rewards of that discipline will shape your future. Life in the Army is different for everyone. Like civilian careers, your days will be spent fulfilling your job duties, but you'll still have free time to do what you love.
The first step to joining typically begins by talking with someone in the Army with no obligation to join and deciding whether or not the Army is a good fit. If it is, you’ll work together through the entire process to complete paperwork, schedule physical and academic tests, and find your future career.
Yes. Although the Army wants people from all different backgrounds and experiences, all candidates must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card (officially known as a I-551 Permanent Resident Card).
If you already have a Green Card, serving in the Army can reduce the residency requirement for becoming a U.S. citizen to as little as one day instead of five years. The naturalization process for citizenship can begin as soon as your first day of Basic Training. Work with a recruiter to get started.
Yes, as long as you meet the language criteria and other necessary requirements to join. There is a course available to improve your English proficiency that you can take before you attend Basic Combat Training or any required initial training.
Yes. We strive to be representative of the people we serve and ensure that every Soldier has the opportunity for growth and success in the Army. Our Soldiers come from all backgrounds, ethnicities, cultures, and communities. We believe that the variety of abilities, experiences, and ideas only make us stronger and more impactful in our mission to serve the American people as one Army for all.
Yes. The Army understands the importance of keeping in touch with family and friends. Soldiers can communicate with and see their loved ones freely just like they would if they had a job outside of the Army.
When deployed, Soldiers can still communicate via calls, emails, video calls, and letters, even if they can’t see their family and friends in person during that time.
During Basic Training and other initial training, your communication will be more limited to letters and calls, but your family can attend your graduation.
You can also use your 30 days of paid leave per year, as part of your Army benefits, to see family and friends.
Depending on your situation, you may also be able to receive additional leave or passes through the Special Leave Accrual (SLA) or Military Parental Leave Program (MPLP).
