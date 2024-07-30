What to Consider

Yes. The Army understands the importance of keeping in touch with family and friends. Soldiers can communicate with and see their loved ones freely just like they would if they had a job outside of the Army.

When deployed, Soldiers can still communicate via calls, emails, video calls, and letters, even if they can’t see their family and friends in person during that time.

During Basic Training and other initial training, your communication will be more limited to letters and calls, but your family can attend your graduation.

You can also use your 30 days of paid leave per year, as part of your Army benefits, to see family and friends.

Depending on your situation, you may also be able to receive additional leave or passes through the Special Leave Accrual (SLA) or Military Parental Leave Program (MPLP).