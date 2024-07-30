Medical Scholarships

Fund your future in medicine.

Let us help you so you can help others. Whether you’re already in the Army or you want to serve, we have scholarships and financial aid options to support your pursuit of medical school and joining the Army Medical team.

Army Doctors and a Nurse in the emergency room

PRIMARY AID OPTIONS:

Cover your full tuition with HPSP Scholarships.

The Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) is one of the most comprehensive scholarships available in health care, covering your full tuition for an advanced medical degree. It covers the following fields:

  • Medical (including Osteopathy)
  • Dental
  • Veterinary
  • Nursing
  • Counseling and Clinical Psychology
  • Optometry

Details:

  • Full tuition for up to four years, depending on specialty
  • Funding for books, equipment, and other school fees
  • Monthly stipend of $2,700+
  • Up to a $20,000 sign-on bonus, plus Officer’s pay for 45 days while on active duty for training
  • Salary increases with promotions, time in service, and cost-of-living adjustments
GET FULL MEDICAL SCHOOL TUITION FOR UP TO 4 years

Requirements

There are certain requirements to apply for HPSP Scholarships. See what they are and if you’re eligible.

  • Be a U.S. citizen by the time you commission as an Officer

  • Qualify as a commissioned Officer

  • Be in progress or have completed a bachelor’s degree from an accredited school

  • Be enrolled full time in or have applied to an accredited professional school in the United States or Puerto Rico

  • Have full-time student status during the length of the program

OTHER AID OPTIONS

Medical scholarships

There are opportunities open to enlisted Soldiers, commissioned Officers, and/or civilians. Talk to an Army Medical (AMEDD) recruiter to see if you're eligible.

Podiatric Surgical Residency

Eligible jobs

  • Podiatrist
  • Additional jobs may be available depending on critical skills needed

 

Description

Officers enter the program as a captain, receive pay and benefits, and have an 84-month active-duty service obligation (including a 36-month residency). Talk to an Army Medical (AMEDD) recruiter to find out what jobs are currently available.

 

Requirements

  • Active-duty status
  • Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
  • GPA of 3.25 or
  • Minimum GRE score of 290

USAR Accessions Bonus

Eligible jobs

  • Medical jobs including Physician
  • Microbiologist, Psychiatrist

 

Description

Signing bonus for in-demand specialties

 

Requirements

  • Must join the Army Reserve

Inter-Service Physician Program

Eligible jobs

  • Physician Assistant 

 

Description

2-year Master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies, graduating as first lieutenant

 

Requirements

  • Active duty, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard
  • Completed prerequisite undergraduate work
  • GPA of 2.5, Science GPA of 3.0

Army - Baylor University Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy

Eligible jobs

  • Physical Therapist

 

Description

30-month entry-level physical therapy training program to receive the Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree (DPT), 100% tuition free program, plus Officer salary and benefits

 

Requirements

  • Soldier or civilian interested in commissioning as an active-duty Officer in the Army Medical Specialist Corps
  • GPA of 3.25 or higher
  • Minimum GRE score of 300
  • Bachelor's degree with specified prerequisite coursework
  • Minimum 100 observation hours in physical therapy

ROTC-HPSP Cooperative Pharmacy Program

Eligible jobs

  • Pharmacist

 

Description

5 – 6 years of financial assistance for pharmacy education, graduate as an Officer

 

Requirements

  • Active duty (includes a six-year service obligation)

Army - Baylor University Master's Program in Nutrition

Eligible jobs

  • Registered Dietitian
  • Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

 

Description

Integrated 24-month entry-level graduated training program and dietician internship to receive a master of nutrition science degree, 100% tuition free program, plus Officer salary and benefits

 

Requirements

  • Soldier or a civilian interested in commissioning as an active-duty Officer in the Army Medical Specialist Corps
  • Bachelor’s degree with specified prerequisite coursework
  • Overall GPA of 3.0 or higher and prerequisite GPA of 3.25 or higher
  • Minimum GRE score of 300 

Active Duty Critically Short Wartime Skills Accession Bonus

Eligible jobs

  • Physician
  • Dentist
  • Nurse
  • Clinical Psychologist
  • Psychiatrist

 

Description

Cash bonuses may be available for select medical specialties. Talk to an Army Medical (AMEDD) recruiter for more details.

 

Requirements

  • Active duty or a civilian interested in commissioning as an active-duty Officer in the Army Medical Corps
  • Qualifying degree in specialty

Clinical Psychology Internship Program

Eligible jobs

  • Clinical Psychologist

 

Description

Army-sponsored 1-year clinical psychology residency program for students at one of four military medical treatment facilities

 

Requirements

  • Active duty or a civilian interested in commissioning as an active-duty Officer in the Army Medical Corps
  • Completed coursework in Ph.D., Psy.D., or counseling psychology doctoral program

Clinical Psychology Post-Doctoral Supervision Program

Eligible jobs

  • Clinical Psychologist

 

Description

5-year program for Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology

 

Requirements

Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences Army Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program

Eligible jobs

  • Clinical Psychologist

 

Description

5-year program for Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology

 

Requirements

Audiology Externship Program

Eligible jobs

  • Audiologist

 

Description

1-year clinical externship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, with Officer pay and benefits

 

Requirements

  • Active duty or a civilian interested in commissioning as an active-duty Officer in the Army Medical Corps

Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences School of Medicine

Eligible jobs

  • Physician

 

Description

Full tuition scholarship for your MD, plus full pay and benefits

 

Requirements

  • Active duty or a civilian interested in commissioning as an active-duty Officer in the Army Medical Corps

The Army Master of Social Work Program

Eligible jobs

  • Social Worker

 

Description

14-month course at the University of Kentucky, followed by a 26-month Social Work Internship Program

 

Requirements

  • Liberal arts undergraduate degree from an accredited university
  • Other undergraduate degrees are accepted with certain hours in behavioral/social sciences and statistics

The Army Social Work Internship Program (SWIP)

Eligible jobs

  • Social worker

 

Description

SWIP is a formal training program designed to give interns structured supervision as they transition from being social work students to independent providers.

 

Requirements

  • Master of Social Work degree
  • GPA of 3.5 or higher

Common questions about medical scholarships.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

 

How can I apply for Army Medical scholarships?

If you’re not in the military, contact an Army recruiter as a first step. If you’re a current Soldier, contact your Army Medical (AMEDD) recruiter to inquire about how to apply.

Can I apply for both scholarships and loan repayments or do I have to choose just one type of financial aid?

It varies. In some cases, you can apply for more than one scholarship and also apply for loan repayment. Talk to your Army Medical (AMEDD) recruiter to find out the details about the financial aid you’re interested in pursuing.

What bonuses are available for Army science and medicine jobs?

Many Army science and medicine jobs include sign-on bonuses of different amounts, depending on the job, like up to $30K for nursing. Browse the available jobs to see each bonus amount: Science & Medicine Jobs.

