Let us help you so you can help others. Whether you’re already in the Army or you want to serve, we have scholarships and financial aid options to support your pursuit of medical school and joining the Army Medical team.
If you’re not in the military, contact an Army recruiter as a first step. If you’re a current Soldier, contact your Army Medical (AMEDD) recruiter to inquire about how to apply.
It varies. In some cases, you can apply for more than one scholarship and also apply for loan repayment. Talk to your Army Medical (AMEDD) recruiter to find out the details about the financial aid you’re interested in pursuing.
Many Army science and medicine jobs include sign-on bonuses of different amounts, depending on the job, like up to $30K for nursing. Browse the available jobs to see each bonus amount: Science & Medicine Jobs.
