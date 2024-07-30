Purpose & Legacy

1775 The fight for independence began and the Army founded a legacy of defending the nation and providing stability.

WWI innovation The Army introduced new tanks and aircraft during World War I and continues to drive tech innovation influencing advancement around the world.

Engineering Army engineering has made an impact throughout history. Notably, the Army Corps of Engineers constructed the Panama Canal in 1914, and the Civilian Conservation Corps—led by Army Officers—helped boost the country during the Great Depression.

Life-saving medicine The Army makes a social impact by creating and distributing life-saving medicines in response to disaster relief such as with the Coronavirus, Ebola, and Zika viruses.