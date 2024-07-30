Purpose & Legacy

When you join the Army, you don’t just become part of our legacy, we become part of yours. Together, we can make history by creating a better future.
Devote yourself to the U.S. Constitution, the Army, your unit, and other fellow Soldiers.
Fulfill your responsibilities and accomplish tasks as part of a team, without taking shortcuts.
Treat others with dignity and respect while expecting others to do the same.
Commit to going a little further, enduring a little longer, and adding to the effort in your own way.
Develop honorable habits and live up to our values in every choice you make.
Stand up for what’s right, legally and morally, without doing or saying anything that deceives others.
Face moral fear or adversity, while standing up for and acting upon the things you know are honorable.
As a leader, I promise to be the best I can, treat people fairly, and with respect. Every person is an individual and deserves our respect.– Sgt. Maj. Monnet R. Bushner
We’ve accomplished plenty, but our job is never finished. The Army continues to break barriers by innovating, empowering, and improving social conditions as America’s oldest military force.
Make your mark on our country’s proud history and build a legacy with lasting impact. Join an accomplished team of heroes and shape your own story in the Army.
