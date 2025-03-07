Army Civilian Careers

Find your next level.

A Career Unlike Any Other

Army Civilians are employees who work on programs that have the scale and impact you won’t find anywhere else. So, whether you are just starting out or you are established in your career, you can bring your strengths, abilities, and experience to the Army Civilian workforce.

Be part of a workforce that’s 265,000 strong with more than 500 career paths available.

There’s no uniform, contract, or Basic Training.

Your expertise will be put to use on day one, with opportunities to build on your skills along the way.

Opportunities are available for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations.

Choose

to be

Challenged.

Pursue purpose. Maintain balance.

Earn up to 26 days of paid time off per year with options to roll over, plus federal holidays.

Enjoy a career that prioritizes your wellbeing with benefits and work-life balance.

Benefits for Army Civilians

Health care options

The Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) includes top tier insurance options and more than 125 health plans with competitive rates to support you and your family.

Dental and vision plans

The Federal Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) offers additional coverage to support your dental and vision health.

Life insurance coverage

You are automatically covered under the Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) with the opportunity to enroll in additional, optional coverage.

Retirement coverage and savings

As a federal employee, you’ll receive a pension—a type of salary each year after you retire—after working the required number of years. You’ll also have access to the Thrift Savings Plan, similar to a 401(K), with employer matching. You can choose to automatically contribute a percentage of your salary from each paycheck to invest in your future.

Do work that matters.

See what's next for your career with exciting job opportunities across hundreds of career paths available to Army Civilians.

A woman sits at a computer station as a man works on an unmanned aerial vehicle

Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM)

Use your specialty in STEM to work on local or national projects that affect entire cities and regions. Jobs may include:

  • Civil Engineer
  • Data Scientist
  • Environmental Biologist
  • Aerospace Engineer
A man in business casual clothing looking at a computer screen with a female Soldier in combat uniform

Cyber Security & Information Technology

Implement highly sensitive cyber security protocols and provide a variety of IT services and support. Jobs may include:

  • Cyber Specialist
  • IT Specialist
  • Electronics Technician
A man in a navy suit sitting next to a female Soldier in combat uniform in a board room

Security & Intelligence

Implement cutting-edge technology to assist with data gathering and security measures for extensive security and intelligence operations. Jobs may include:

  • Human Intelligence Examiner
  • Police/Security Officer
  • Intelligence Specialist
A woman in business attire carrying a military jacket in a museum

Education & Information

Use your knowledge and expertise to instruct, inform, and advise on a specific subject or field. Jobs may include:

  • Public Relations Official
  • Helicopter Instructor Pilot
  • Museum Curator
A female park ranger assisting a young boy with binoculars in a forest preserve

Management & Administration

Use your expertise in contracting, finance, logistics, or administration to help the Department of the Army run efficiently and effectively. Jobs may include:

  • Finance / Accountant
  • Human Resources Manager
  • Logistics Manager
  • Program Manager

Requirements to become an Army Civilian.

In addition to meeting the requirements specific to your career, every Army Civilian candidate must meet three basic requirements to be considered. 

  • Be a U.S. Citizen or Green Card holder

  • Be at least 18 years old

  • Have a high school diploma or GED

Your career is just getting started.

Army fellowship and internship programs are designed to attract top civilian talent and students. Each provides unique and invaluable work experience and skill development. See all the opportunities that are currently available. Fellowships are listed first, followed by internships (listed as "student trainee").

Army Fellows Program

This program offers a two-year fellowship that combines real-world work assignments with formal training and self-development opportunities to help you progress from entry-level positions to more advanced positions within the workforce. If you successfully complete the program, you’ll be placed in a permanent full-time position.

Army Internship Program

Internships are for current students at the undergraduate or graduate level to work part time within a specific command. You’ll need to meet certain academic requirements each semester to be eligible for the program. Permanent placement is not available after completing an internship.

Common questions about Army Civilian Careers.

Do Army Civilians have a service commitment?

In general, no. Unless you accept a hiring incentive, you will work under the same conditions as other federal government employees or any private sector employees.

Do you have to pass a physical fitness test to work as an Army Civilian?

No, Army Civilians are not required to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in order to work. Instead, some positions may require a pre-employment medical examination.

Do I have to go through special training if I become an Army Civilian?

As an Army Civilian, you’ll have access to training opportunities to advance your skills and gain certifications throughout your career. You won’t need to go through Basic Training. 

How do I apply for an Army Civilian job?

You can search and apply for open Army Civilian positions.