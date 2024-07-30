Working With a Recruiter

What it’s like to work with an Army recruiter.

Army recruiters focus on finding motivated candidates who are passionate about military service and qualified to fill important positions. They know the Army well and will help you understand all aspects of Army service so that you’re able to make the right decision for you.

They’ll talk you through Army life and what it’s like to join.

They’ll help you decide if any of the 200+ jobs are the right fit.

They’ll connect you with resources that meet your individual needs.

They’ll work with you and guide you to make an informed decision.

Here are some topics to help start the conversation.

Before meeting with a recruiter, prepare yourself by thinking about what matters to you and what you need to know before committing. Here are some questions to help you get started.

Reasons to join

  • What are the top reasons to join the Army?
  • What are the requirements to join the Army?
  • What are the main differences between how I can serve?
  • Which career path is best for my goals: enlisted Soldier or Officer?

The commitment

  • From start to finish, what is the joining process like?
  • What is a service commitment and why is it so important?
  • If I join, how long will my service commitment be?
  • How long does it take to become an Officer?
  • When can I enlist?
  • How long will the process take to enlist?
  • What can I do to prepare for MEPS?

Basic Training

  • What is Basic Training like?
  • Do I need to be in good physical shape?
  • What can I do to prepare for it?
  • Will I get paid in Basic Training?
  • How do I pay my bills?
  • What items should I pack/bring to Basic Training?
  • What do I need to know or do before leaving for training?

Army jobs

  • What kind of jobs does the Army offer?
  • Will I be able to choose my job?
  • How will my ASVAB score impact things?
  • How can I raise my ASVAB score to meet the requirements of a specific job?
  • How can I get promotions and advance my career in the Army?

Benefits

  • What education and financial benefits does the Army offer?
  • How does the pay and compensation compare to other jobs?
  • What benefits will I get after I serve?

Army life

  • Where will I be stationed for my job-specific training?
  • What will life in the Army be like at my first unit?
  • Will I be able to go home to visit my family?
  • Can I be stationed overseas?

Your personal history

  • What if I have a medical condition?
  • What if I’ve been arrested or had trouble with the law?
  • Do I meet the physical requirements to join?
  • If I don't meet the height and weight requirements, are there any Army resources to help me?
  • Can serving in the Army help me become a U.S. citizen faster if I already have a Green Card?
A Soldier assisting a civilian teenage boy put on an Army rucksack at a recruiting event
Whenever it comes time for me to help someone make that final decision, I always make sure that the Army aligns with what they want to do. – Sgt. Justin Loyd, Recruiter

Common questions about working with a recruiter.

What will my recruiter ask?

The conversation will likely begin with some basic qualifying questions, like your age, education level, and citizenship status. From there, the conversation will be about getting to know you and your goals for the future. Expect us to ask about your interests and skills so we can suggest Army jobs that might interest you.

Can I bring someone with me to meet the recruiter?

Of course. Even though there is no obligation or pressure in meeting with a recruiter, some candidates feel more comfortable bringing a trusted family member or friend along. Recruiters are here to have open, honest conversations and help you in your process, and if bringing a family member or friend along with you helps you feel more secure, then you absolutely should.

What should I wear when meeting an Army recruiter?

First impressions are important. For the initial meeting, dress the way you would for any job interview: professional and thoughtful. As you get further along in the process, you can dress more casually.

Do I need to bring anything when I meet with my recruiter?

Bring a list of questions and topics you’d like to talk about. You can also ask a friend or relative to join the meeting. If you decide to join, your recruiter will eventually need to review paperwork including your birth certificate, high school diploma, and social security card.

How long will I work with my recruiter?

If you decide to join the Army, you’ll continue to work with your recruiter after you sign your service contract. Your recruiter will be there to help you prepare for Basic Training and make a smooth transition into Army life. Whether you keep in touch is up to you, but many Soldiers choose to do just that.

How can I talk to a recruiter about becoming a commissioned Army Officer?

Contact us and select an interest in Officership to be connected to the right recruiter. Depending on if you already have a four-year degree, are in the process of earning your degree, or you’ve not yet started, you’ll be matched with the best recruiter to help determine if becoming a commissioned Army Officer is right for you. 

