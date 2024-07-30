Working With a Recruiter

Army recruiters will help you find the right career and ensure you’re set up for success in all that you do.
Army recruiters focus on finding motivated candidates who are passionate about military service and qualified to fill important positions. They know the Army well and will help you understand all aspects of Army service so that you’re able to make the right decision for you.
They’ll talk you through Army life and what it’s like to join.
They’ll help you decide if any of the 200+ jobs are the right fit.
They’ll connect you with resources that meet your individual needs.
They’ll work with you and guide you to make an informed decision.
Before meeting with a recruiter, prepare yourself by thinking about what matters to you and what you need to know before committing. Here are some questions to help you get started.
Whenever it comes time for me to help someone make that final decision, I always make sure that the Army aligns with what they want to do.– Sgt. Justin Loyd, Recruiter
The conversation will likely begin with some basic qualifying questions, like your age, education level, and citizenship status. From there, the conversation will be about getting to know you and your goals for the future. Expect us to ask about your interests and skills so we can suggest Army jobs that might interest you.
Of course. Even though there is no obligation or pressure in meeting with a recruiter, some candidates feel more comfortable bringing a trusted family member or friend along. Recruiters are here to have open, honest conversations and help you in your process, and if bringing a family member or friend along with you helps you feel more secure, then you absolutely should.
First impressions are important. For the initial meeting, dress the way you would for any job interview: professional and thoughtful. As you get further along in the process, you can dress more casually.
Bring a list of questions and topics you’d like to talk about. You can also ask a friend or relative to join the meeting. If you decide to join, your recruiter will eventually need to review paperwork including your birth certificate, high school diploma, and social security card.
If you decide to join the Army, you’ll continue to work with your recruiter after you sign your service contract. Your recruiter will be there to help you prepare for Basic Training and make a smooth transition into Army life. Whether you keep in touch is up to you, but many Soldiers choose to do just that.
Contact us and select an interest in Officership to be connected to the right recruiter. Depending on if you already have a four-year degree, are in the process of earning your degree, or you’ve not yet started, you’ll be matched with the best recruiter to help determine if becoming a commissioned Army Officer is right for you.
