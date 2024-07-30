Army Cyber & Technology

Defend against cyber threats.

Join the Army Cyber Corps and become a systems protection expert leading the fight against virtual enemy attacks.

Soldiers in combat uniform working in a command center

Earn money while building tech skills.

Grow your career in technology with specialized courses offered by the Army, all while receiving pay and benefits. Courses vary depending on your career specialty and status as an enlisted Soldier, Warrant Officer, or commissioned Officer.

Army Cyber training includes:

Acquiring foundational technical, intelligence, and cyber warfare skills.

Learning computer programming languages and software development.

The opportunity to earn certifications in IT security.

Programming and executing cyber operations.

Receiving advanced technical training in computer scripts, computer forensics, malware analysis, and hacking.

Taking on leadership training and electronic warfare education on topics like Improved Explosive Device (IED) interception along with combating other electronic attack systems.

Requirements to join the U.S. Army Cyber Corps

There are certain requirements and steps you’ll need to take in order to join the U.S. Army Cyber Corps.

Requirements for enlisted Soldiers:

  • Between 17-35 years old

  • Medically and physically fit while in good moral standing

  • A U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card

  • A high school graduate or equivalent

  • A minimum score on the Army’s placement exam

Become an Army cyberwarrior.

Disrupt cybercriminals and safeguard Army communications as an enlisted Soldier or a commissioned Officer. You’ll prevent phishing attacks and locate international hacker networks along with recognizing dangerous ransomware and improving cyber intelligence.

FAST-TRACK INTO ARMY CYBER LEADERSHIP.

Apply to join the Cyber Corps as an Army Officer if you’re already a working cyber professional with a degree in a STEM field. You’ll bring your computer programming and data analytics skillset to the Army, starting with a rank of second lieutenant through colonel depending on experience.

A Cyber Warfare Officer and Soldier pointing at a computer monitor

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about Army cyber and technology.

What characteristics should a successful Cyber Corps candidate have?

The Army Cyber Corps is looking for candidates who are skilled, adaptable, and have experience or an interest in learning: software, hardware, coding, DevOps, full-stack, network or reverse engineering, data science, machine learning (AI), and more.

Can I join Army Cyber if I’m already active duty, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard?

Yes, you can transfer in if you’re a current Soldier from Active Duty, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard. Army Cyber command includes Army Reserve and Army National Guard members. To get started, speak to your commanding Officer about next steps and requirements.

Do I have to go through Basic Training to join the Army Cyber Corps?

Yes, you’ll need to complete Basic Training. If you are active military and transfer in, you will have already completed Basic Training.

What is the history of cyber operations in the Army?

While the Army has managed cybersecurity since the 1980s, today’s Army Cyber force was established by the U.S. Department of Defense in 2009, followed by the development of an Army Cyber School and the integration of electronic warfare into the cyber branch.

