Join the Army Cyber Corps and become a systems protection expert leading the fight against virtual enemy attacks.
Grow your career in technology with specialized courses offered by the Army, all while receiving pay and benefits. Courses vary depending on your career specialty and status as an enlisted Soldier, Warrant Officer, or commissioned Officer.
There are certain requirements and steps you’ll need to take in order to join the U.S. Army Cyber Corps.
ENLISTED SOLDIER
COMMISSIONED OFFICER
Between 17-35 years old
Medically and physically fit while in good moral standing
A U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card
A high school graduate or equivalent
A minimum score on the Army’s placement exam
Disrupt cybercriminals and safeguard Army communications as an enlisted Soldier or a commissioned Officer. You’ll prevent phishing attacks and locate international hacker networks along with recognizing dangerous ransomware and improving cyber intelligence.
Apply to join the Cyber Corps as an Army Officer if you’re already a working cyber professional with a degree in a STEM field. You’ll bring your computer programming and data analytics skillset to the Army, starting with a rank of second lieutenant through colonel depending on experience.
The Army Cyber Corps is looking for candidates who are skilled, adaptable, and have experience or an interest in learning: software, hardware, coding, DevOps, full-stack, network or reverse engineering, data science, machine learning (AI), and more.
Yes, you can transfer in if you’re a current Soldier from Active Duty, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard. Army Cyber command includes Army Reserve and Army National Guard members. To get started, speak to your commanding Officer about next steps and requirements.
Yes, you’ll need to complete Basic Training. If you are active military and transfer in, you will have already completed Basic Training.
While the Army has managed cybersecurity since the 1980s, today’s Army Cyber force was established by the U.S. Department of Defense in 2009, followed by the development of an Army Cyber School and the integration of electronic warfare into the cyber branch.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)