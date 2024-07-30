Any disqualifications that appear during your MEPS physical exam or interview may prevent you from joining the Army. These disqualifications can include illegal drug use, alcohol dependence, not meeting height and weight requirements, having certain contagious diseases, among others.

Additionally, law violations can prevent you from enlisting, such as being convicted of any crime that prohibits you from carrying a firearm.

Many conditions require a medical report, and it’s best to obtain these reports prior to your arrival at MEPS so you can complete the full process. Your recruiter can also help you obtain medical records before MEPS and help you complete any waivers, if needed.