Find Your Path

No matter your passions, goals, or skill sets, the Army will provide you with the tools and opportunities to create the future you want.
BE A GO-TO
FORCE IN
THE ARMY.
Enlisted Soldiers train in their chosen career and are the doers making a difference every day. They make up 82% of the Army and are the backbone of total Army strength.
Enlisted Soldiers train in their chosen career and are the doers making a difference every day. They make up 82% of the Army and are the backbone of total Army strength.
Enlisted Soldiers train in their chosen career and are the doers making a difference every day. They make up 82% of the Army and are the backbone of total Army strength.
Enlisted Soldiers train in their chosen career and are the doers making a difference every day. They make up 82% of the Army and are the backbone of total Army strength.
LEARN TO
LEAD THE
WAY.
Army Officers make up 18% of the Army and are experienced leaders who plan and guide missions to success. Commissioned Officers make up 15% and are the leaders of the Army, and 3% are Warrant Officers, who act as tactical experts.
Army Officers make up 18% of the Army and are experienced leaders who plan and guide missions to success. Commissioned Officers make up 15% and are the leaders of the Army, and 3% are Warrant Officers, who act as tactical experts.
Army Officers make up 18% of the Army and are experienced leaders who plan and guide missions to success. Commissioned Officers make up 15% and are the leaders of the Army, and 3% are Warrant Officers, who act as tactical experts.
Army Officers make up 18% of the Army and are experienced leaders who plan and guide missions to success. Commissioned Officers make up 15% and are the leaders of the Army, and 3% are Warrant Officers, who act as tactical experts.
Compare the education requirements and benefits for each path.
|Requirements
|Benefits
|Career Path
|High School Diploma
|College Degree
|Health Care
|Money for College
|Housing
|Enlisted Soldier
|
|
|
|
|Army Officer
|
|
|
|
|
See all jobs available for enlisted Soldiers or Army Officers.
Army Civilians utilize skills and abilities that are critical to the success of the Department of the Army. With more than 500 career opportunities, you have a chance to do something you can't do anywhere else. You’ll work on confidential or high-impact projects, make an impact on society, and have a greater sense of purpose in your career.
Enlisted Soldiers make up the majority of the Army. They have specific roles and specialties within a career field and unit. Officers act as leaders of enlisted Soldiers and other Officers. They may plan missions, give orders, and assign Soldiers to various tasks. Army Civilians are a workforce of talented, qualified people who work alongside Soldiers. They bring expertise and a unique capability to the Army that it may not already have or that may be in high demand.
Yes, an enlisted Soldier can become an Army Officer with further education, training, and by meeting specific requirements. A bachelor’s degree is the most basic requirement needed to become an Officer. The Green to Gold program is designed for enlisted Soldiers to go to college while they serve, earn their degrees, and become Officers.
Enlisted Soldiers can also become Warrant Officers—those who serve as a technical experts and advisors. They must first serve two years and demonstrate unparalleled technical skills to earn a place in Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS).
Yes. As an enlisted Soldier, you’ll take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), an entrance test that helps provide insight into the area of work you’re most qualified. You’ll work closely with a recruiter to discuss your personal preferences and interests, the current needs of the Army, and any additional factors to find the right fit.
