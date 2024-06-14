Find Your Path

Yes, an enlisted Soldier can become an Army Officer with further education, training, and by meeting specific requirements. A bachelor’s degree is the most basic requirement needed to become an Officer. The Green to Gold program is designed for enlisted Soldiers to go to college while they serve, earn their degrees, and become Officers.

Enlisted Soldiers can also become Warrant Officers —those who serve as a technical experts and advisors. They must first serve two years and demonstrate unparalleled technical skills to earn a place in Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS).