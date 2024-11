The base salary for Army Pilots ranges depending on your rank, status, and the ability to earn flight pay—higher amounts of flight pay the longer you serve. Pilots who are Aviation Warrant Officers start with a base salary between $39 – $54K for those with less than two years of Army experience, but increases the longer you serve and the further you move up in rank. For example, Warrant Officers with eight years of Army experience earn up to $69K annually. However, that Army Basic Pay is just one part of your total compensation, which includes generous vacation, health care, housing allowances, flight pay, and more.