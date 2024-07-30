Psychological Operations

Become a master of influence.

Psychological Operations (PSYOP) Soldiers use expert communication skills and unconventional tactics to support U.S. Army objectives.

Two Psychological Operations Soldiers kneeling in sand setting up communications technology

Turn words

into actions.

Be a strategic thinker and skilled communicator.

PSYOP Soldiers support Army missions by using intelligence, interpersonal skills, cultural sensitivity, and foreign language proficiency to affect the actions and opinions of foreign individuals, groups,  and governments.

Serve as an expert in human connection.

PSYOP Soldiers work in small teams to execute missions around the world. They build relationships with leaders and civilians to gain trust and influence. They also use social media, digital marketing, and pamphlets to share information meant to help shift beliefs and behaviors in the U.S. Army’s interest.

Two Soldiers in a classroom looking at a computer screen

Influence with information.

Military Information Support Operations (MISO) missions involve sharing specific information to foreign audiences to influence the emotions, motives, reasoning, and behavior of governments and citizens. This can include cyber warfare and advanced communication techniques across all forms of media.

A Psychological Operations Soldier wearing headphones working on a laptop

Intentionally deceive.

Military deception missions use psychological warfare to deliberately mislead enemy forces during a combat situation.

Soldiers speaking to local civilians in a desert

Advise governments.

Interagency and government support missions shape and influence foreign decision-making and behaviors in support of United States’ objectives.

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flying in a desert

Communicate in rescue efforts.

Civil Authorities Information Support (CAIS) missions aid civilian populations during disaster relief situations by sharing critical information to support the rescue effort.

Persuade.

Change.

Influence.

The Psyop selection process

Psychological warfare requires adaptability, resilience, and problem solving. To be selected as a PSYOP Soldier, you’ll first be trained and tested in order to prepare for the mental and physical toughness you’ll encounter in the field.

Step 01: 10 Days

PSYOP Assessment

You’ll be tested on your physical and psychological fitness to become a candidate for this elite force. 

Step 02: 43 Weeks

PSYOP Qualification Course

During the PSYOP Operations Specialist Course you’ll learn the core skills of PSYOP Soldiers including basic speaking and listening proficiency in a foreign language, military intelligence, advanced interpersonal communication, adaptive leadership, cultural analysis, and advanced social media and marketing. 

Requirements to become a PSYOP Soldier.

You can join the Army as a PSYOP Soldier or transfer into the role if you’re a current Soldier. There are different requirements depending on the path you take.

Requirements for new Soldiers:

Do I need to attend Basic Training to become a PSYOP Soldier?

Yes. In addition to Basic Combat Training, Soldiers must complete Advanced Individual Training and U.S. Army Airborne School.

What happens if I’m not selected to PSYOP during training?

If you are not ultimately selected to join, you will be assigned to a unit as a qualified specialist in the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) you trained for while applying to PSYOP.

What equipment do PSYOP Soldiers use?

PSYOP Soldiers use effective technology to deliver critical messages during disaster or combat situations, including: The Fly Away Broadcast System, a vehicle-mounted or stationary system to broadcast radio messages or block enemy communications in the field; The Next Generation Loudspeaker System, a portable or vehicle-mounted loudspeaker to blast high quality recorded audio over large distances during disaster rescues; and video editing software, high tech cameras, and state of the art recording studios, to produce mission-critical messages.

What language could I be assigned to learn as part of PSYOP?

Assigned languages include French, Indonesian-Bahasa, Spanish, Chinese-Mandarin, Korean, Persian-Farsi, Russian, Tagalog, Thai, and Arabic.

Do PSYOP Soldiers receive extra pay?

Yes, they receive special pay for learning a foreign language and graduating from Airborne School. Their total benefits package includes more than $50,000 to further their education, 30 days of vacation per year, complete medical and dental care, initial entry and reenlistment bonuses, and more.

What is the history of Army Psychological Operations?

Founded during World War I to devastate opposing troops’ morale, the PSYOP unit has played a critical role in World War II, the Vietnam War, and recent operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, where unconventional warfare provided by PSYOP has been crucial to national security.

Army Career Match
