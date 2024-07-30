Discover programs and benefits available to Soldiers and veterans who are looking to buy or refinance a home. This includes lower interest rates along with down payments as low as $0.
The Veteran Affairs (VA) Home Loan federal program helps Soldiers and veterans get better terms and benefits when purchasing or refinancing a home compared to a non-military borrower.
Stability
for what's
to come.
Your VA Home Loan is a lifetime benefit that you can use on future purchases as long as you meet the eligibility requirements.
Secure your new home from a private lender with little to no money down, less costs up front, and lower monthly payments.
Refinancing lets you replace your current loan with a new one under different terms. The VA offers an Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) for reduced payments on existing VA Home Loans.
Take cash out of your home equity or refinance a non-VA loan into a VA-backed loan. The VA offers cash-out refinancing if you decide to go with this option.
If you’re a veteran, and you or your spouse is Native American, the NADL program may help you get a loan to buy, build, or improve a home on federal trust land. You may also get a loan to refinance an existing NADL and reduce your interest rate.
Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.
A Certificate of Eligibility (COE) is documentation to prove to your lender that you qualify based on your duty status and service history.
Yes. To get a VA-backed home loan as the surviving spouse of a veteran, you’ll need a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) to show your lender that you qualify for this benefit. You’ll also need to meet your lender’s credit and income requirements to get a loan.
The VA funding fee is a one-time payment (which can be waived in certain situations) that veterans, current Soldiers, or survivors pay on a VA-backed or VA direct home loan. The fee helps lower the cost of the loan for U.S. taxpayers since the VA Home Loan program doesn’t require down payments or monthly mortgage insurance. The fee is calculated as a percentage—between 1.4 and 3.5 percent—of your total loan amount depending on how much you put down and whether it’s your first time using the loan. The fee is paid or included in the loan balance at closing. It can also be paid by the seller, lender, or any other party on your behalf.
Yes. You’ll need to meet your lender’s credit and income loan requirements to receive financing for a VA-backed home loan.
If you’re a veteran or the surviving spouse of a veteran, the VA will provide financial counseling regardless of the type of loan you have. If you have a VA-direct or VA-backed loan, you can get a VA loan technician assigned to your loan to provide financial counseling and help you with your servicer or work with you directly in the case of a VA-direct loan.
