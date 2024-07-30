The VA funding fee is a one-time payment (which can be waived in certain situations) that veterans, current Soldiers, or survivors pay on a VA-backed or VA direct home loan. The fee helps lower the cost of the loan for U.S. taxpayers since the VA Home Loan program doesn’t require down payments or monthly mortgage insurance. The fee is calculated as a percentage—between 1.4 and 3.5 percent—of your total loan amount depending on how much you put down and whether it’s your first time using the loan. The fee is paid or included in the loan balance at closing. It can also be paid by the seller, lender, or any other party on your behalf.