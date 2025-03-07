The goal of GoArmy social media channels is to provide an open interactive environment where participants are free to make comments, ask questions, and share opinions. We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels do so in a respectful manner. By engaging with our social media channels, you not only agree to follow these guidelines, but also agree to take responsibility for your comments, your username, and any information you submit. GoArmy reserves the right to remove any posts that don’t adhere to our guidelines or the individual platform’s community guidelines and to block anyone who violates them.