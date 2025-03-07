Social Media Guidelines

U.S. Army social media guidelines

Guidelines

The goal of GoArmy social media channels is to provide an open interactive environment where participants are free to make comments, ask questions, and share opinions. We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels do so in a respectful manner. By engaging with our social media channels, you not only agree to follow these guidelines, but also agree to take responsibility for your comments, your username, and any information you submit. GoArmy reserves the right to remove any posts that don’t adhere to our guidelines or the individual platform’s community guidelines and to block anyone who violates them.

Comments and posts that violate any of the guidelines listed below may be removed:

  • Do not post or engage with spam content
  • Do not engage in inauthentic or impersonating behavior, where the use of fraudulent, spam, or bot accounts is central to the action, with the intent to harass, mislead, confuse, or deceive others
  • We also do not allow fraudulent, spam, or bot accounts to engage in or claim to engage in foreign or government interference
  • Do not post graphic, obscene, explicit, or racial comments
  • We also do not allow comments that are abusive, hateful, vindictive, or intended to defame anyone or any organization
  • Do not post any solicitations (e.g. promising users will make money fast, asking users to claim a prize or financial gains, asking users to visit your website, sign a petition, contribute to a fundraiser)
  • Do not post advertisements, prize contests, or giveaways, including promotion or endorsement of any financial, commercial, or non-governmental agency
  • Similarly, we do not allow attempts to defame or defraud any financial, commercial, or non-governmental agency
  • Do not post details about an ongoing investigation or legal or administrative proceeding that could prejudice the processes or could interfere with an individual’s rights
  • Do not post copyrighted or trademarked images or graphics—imagery posted on the Facebook wall should be owned by the user
  • Do not post comments, photos, or videos that suggest or encourage illegal activity
  • Do not post political propaganda
  • Do not post documents of any kind
  • Do not allow comments that promote false or inaccurate information about the Army that is deliberately intended to deceive or mislead
  • Do not allow comments that disparage or question Soldiers' identity, job qualifications, and ranks


All information posted to social media sites will be unclassified. No FOUO (for official use only), classified, pre-decisional, proprietary or business-sensitive information should ever be posted or discussed on this page. Don’t post personnel lists, rosters, organization charts or directories. This is a violation of privacy.

