It depends on which path you choose. If you choose to become an Officer through the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) or the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, you’ll become an Officer after completing four years of college. Through Officer Candidate School (OCS), you’re commissioned as an Army second lieutenant after completing a brief enlistment period and the 12-week course, but you’ll still need to earn a four-year degree from an accredited university.

If you join through direct commission, you’re automatically an Officer when you enter the Army, but your commission may still be dependent upon completion of specific courses and certifications related to your specialty.