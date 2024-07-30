Earn meaningful benefits while serving part-time in the Army. You’ll be able to continue your civilian career or education close to home.
Develop skills, become a leader, and build a network in your field. Choose a path related to your civilian career field or take a different one to learn something new.
The Army Reserve offers you the flexibility to pursue your individual goals and your passion to serve your country. You'll get paid to train part time, receive great benefits, and gain experiences you won't find anywhere else.
Understanding the different ways to join the Army Reserve can help you decide what’s best for your future.
Enlisted Soldier: Performs specific tasks and carries out essential missions
Commissioned Officer: Leads teams, training and guiding them to success
As a Soldier in the Army Reserve, you'll bring your unique expertise and skill set to support the U.S. Army in times of crisis or emergency.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
Advance in your full-time civilian job and keep pursuing your career goals, as Army Reserve Soldiers can follow passions while serving the country part time.
The Army Reserve gives you the flexibility to attend college full time, with opportunities for educational benefits and the ability to live near your school.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
Advance in your full-time civilian job and keep pursuing your career goals, as Army Reserve Soldiers can follow passions while serving the country part time.
The Army Reserve gives you the flexibility to attend college full time, with opportunities for educational benefits and the ability to live near your school.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
Advance in your full-time civilian job and keep pursuing your career goals, as Army Reserve Soldiers can follow passions while serving the country part time.
The Army Reserve gives you the flexibility to attend college full time, with opportunities for educational benefits and the ability to live near your school.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
TRAIN LOCAL.
STAY SHARP.
BE READY.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.
Advance in your full-time civilian job and keep pursuing your career goals, as Army Reserve Soldiers can follow passions while serving the country part time.
The Army Reserve gives you the flexibility to attend college full time, with opportunities for educational benefits and the ability to live near your school.
Learn about the unique opportunities, experiences, and lifestyle of a Soldier serving in the Army Reserve.
Spc. Ayriss Torres, crowned Miss Idaho 2021, is the founder of a non-profit and a Soldier.
Sgt. Matthew Wisdom is a firefighter and EMT—and a Soldier.
Meet Sgt. Christine Won, a scholarship-winning math teacher who also serves part-time as a Soldier.
Cpt. Thais Ridgeway is a law clerk for a federal judge in the U.S. District court for the Southern District of New York, and a Soldier.
Meet Cpt. Luke Jean, a craft distiller who also serves part time as a Soldier.
While there's no way to predict whether or not you’ll be deployed during your service, deployments are the most predictable in the Army Reserve. If and when they’re called upon, Army Reserve Soldiers are trained and ready to defend the nation.
Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.
Yes, you’ll need to complete a form of initial training—Basic Combat Training for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC) for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier.
As part of your service commitment in the Army Reserve, you are required to spend at least one weekend a month on duty and two weeks a year in training. Your initial service contract length is eight years with the final two years available to serve in Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) instead of regular Army Reserve status.
Soldiers in the Army Reserve may be called to active duty when needed to serve alongside the Regular Army and provide their expertise in a specific career field.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)