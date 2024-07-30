While there's no way to predict whether or not you’ll be deployed during your service, deployments are the most predictable in the Army Reserve. If and when they’re called upon, Army Reserve Soldiers are trained and ready to defend the nation.

Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.