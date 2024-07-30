Army Reserve

It's your time.

Earn meaningful benefits while serving part-time in the Army. You’ll be able to continue your civilian career or education close to home.

U.S. Army Reserve wheeled vehicle mechanics putting tires on a Military vehicle

Life as an Army Reserve Soldier.

Grow your civilian career.

Develop skills, become a leader, and build a network in your field. Choose a path related to your civilian career field or take a different one to learn something new.

Get the best of both worlds.

The Army Reserve offers you the flexibility to pursue your individual goals and your passion to serve your country. You'll get paid to train part time, receive great benefits, and gain experiences you won't find anywhere else.

TWO PATHS IN THE ARMY RESERVE.

Understanding the different ways to join the Army Reserve can help you decide what’s best for your future.

  • Enlisted Soldier: Performs specific tasks and carries out essential missions

  • Commissioned Officer: Leads teams, training and guiding them to success

A female U.S. Army Reserve watercraft operator reading gauges in the control room of a military ship

Explore different careers.

As a Soldier in the Army Reserve, you'll bring your unique expertise and skill set to support the U.S. Army in times of crisis or emergency.

TRAIN LOCAL.

STAY SHARP.

BE READY.

Live close to what matters most.

The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.

Stay close to family.

The Army Reserve lets you serve close to home and continue pursuing your goals, whether that’s in education, a civilian career, or both.

Keep your civilian job.

Advance in your full-time civilian job and keep pursuing your career goals, as Army Reserve Soldiers can follow passions while serving the country part time.

Pursue your education.

The Army Reserve gives you the flexibility to attend college full time, with opportunities for educational benefits and the ability to live near your school.

OTHER WAYS YOU CAN SERVE.

Active Duty (Full Time)
Army National Guard (Part Time)

Common questions about Army Reserve.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Will I be deployed while serving in the Army Reserve?

While there's no way to predict whether or not you’ll be deployed during your service, deployments are the most predictable in the Army Reserve. If and when they’re called upon, Army Reserve Soldiers are trained and ready to defend the nation.

Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.

Do I need to attend Basic Training?

Yes, you’ll need to complete a form of initial training—Basic Combat Training for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC) for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier.

What is the time commitment?

As part of your service commitment in the Army Reserve, you are required to spend at least one weekend a month on duty and two weeks a year in training. Your initial service contract length is eight years with the final two years available to serve in Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) instead of regular Army Reserve status.

Can I be called for active duty?

Soldiers in the Army Reserve may be called to active duty when needed to serve alongside the Regular Army and provide their expertise in a specific career field.

