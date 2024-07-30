As an enlisted Soldier, you’re an integral member of our team and have unlimited possibilities in what you can achieve.
You’ll receive the training and confidence to jump into work on day one. Get hands-on training and knowledge. Work as a professional in your field. Get paid while you learn.
With more than 200 jobs ranging from ground forces to medicine, you can choose your career and shape the future you want.
01. Speak with a recruiter
02. Take an entrance test
03. Complete a physical exam
04. Find an Army Job
05. Sign a contract and prepare for Basic Training
Discover opportunities you never knew existed with Army Career Match.
The Army’s unique point system gives you the opportunity to work your way towards a promotion. With numerous enlisted ranks, getting ahead is always in reach.
Learn and train in unique specialties while carrying out orders to contribute toward your team’s mission.
Train and oversee Soldiers in their daily tasks and help them develop the skills used in team missions.
As the expert in your field with more than 10 years of Army experience, you’ll help commissioned Officers advise on missions and policies.
As an enlisted Soldier, you have endless opportunities to rise through the ranks and advance your career. If you want to become an expert in your field and a highly-respected leader, the Army Warrant Officer path could be right for you.
Take the Soldier Prep Quiz to find out how you can become part of the greatest team in the world.
Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.
Yes. The Green to Gold program has four options designed to help enlisted Soldiers go to college, earn a degree while serving, and commission as Army Officers.
Commissioned Officers apply their advanced skills and knowledge to plan and lead missions, as well as train and mentor teams. Warrant Officers remain single-specialty Officers with career tracks that progress within their field, allowing them to serve as experts and advisors.
Once you’ve enlisted, you’ll join other Army Soldiers in the three phases of Basic Combat Training, which usually take about ten weeks depending on your chosen specialty. Once you complete Basic Combat Training, you’ll receive your assignment.
Every situation is unique, so it may help to reach out to a recruiter or read the requirements to join. But generally, if you’re a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and 17 to 32 years old with a high school diploma, you’re off to a great start.
Yes, you can work with an Army career counselor to pursue new jobs and promotional opportunities with a reclassification request.
Yes, you can join with up to four of your friends through the Buddy Team Enlistment Option. All friends will need to enlist on the same day and agree to the same Army job. Then, you’ll attend Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training together and be stationed together when you start your job.
