Five steps to becoming an enlisted Soldier

01. Speak with a recruiter

02. Take an entrance test

03. Complete a physical exam

04. Find an Army Job

05. Sign a contract and prepare for Basic Training

Career advancement opportunities

The Army’s unique point system gives you the opportunity to work your way towards a promotion. With numerous enlisted ranks, getting ahead is always in reach. 

BECOME AN EXPERT IN YOUR FIELD AS A WARRANT OFFICER.

As an enlisted Soldier, you have endless opportunities to rise through the ranks and advance your career. If you want to become an expert in your field and a highly-respected leader, the Army Warrant Officer path could be right for you.

  • Demonstrate expert technical skills
  • Apply to Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) after two years of service
  • Serve as an advisor on specialized and strategic missions as a Warrant Officer
Common questions about enlisted Soldiers.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Can I become a commissioned Officer after I enlist in the Army?

Yes. The Green to Gold program has four options designed to help enlisted Soldiers go to college, earn a degree while serving, and commission as Army Officers.

What’s the difference between a Warrant Officer and a commissioned Officer?

Commissioned Officers apply their advanced skills and knowledge to plan and lead missions, as well as train and mentor teams. Warrant Officers remain single-specialty Officers with career tracks that progress within their field, allowing them to serve as experts and advisors.

What happens after I join the Army?

Once you’ve enlisted, you’ll join other Army Soldiers in the three phases of Basic Combat Training, which usually take about ten weeks depending on your chosen specialty. Once you complete Basic Combat Training, you’ll receive your assignment.

How do I know if I meet the requirements for the Army?

Every situation is unique, so it may help to reach out to a recruiter or read the requirements to join. But generally, if you’re a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and 17 to 32 years old with a high school diploma, you’re off to a great start.

Can I change jobs after I join?

Yes, you can work with an Army career counselor to pursue new jobs and promotional opportunities with a reclassification request.

Can I join the Army with my friends?

Yes, you can join with up to four of your friends through the Buddy Team Enlistment Option. All friends will need to enlist on the same day and agree to the same Army job. Then, you’ll attend Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training together and be stationed together when you start your job.

