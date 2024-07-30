Family Life

Your family. Our priority.

Behind every strong Soldier is an even stronger family. The Army has you covered with dedicated support for family needs like housing and medical benefits along with flexibility to spend quality time together.

Female Soldier in combat uniform smiling and holding her baby in the air

There’s a

Community

Behind you.

Get full support from the Army family.

The combination of Army life and family life brings a unique set of circumstances to Soldiers, which the Army helps navigate with networks and programs to create a balance.

Rely on a network of support.

The Military Family Readiness System is a network of programs, services, and agencies that provide support for families adjusting to Army life, with financial management and emergency family assistance.

Transition to Army life.

Different development programs empower your transition to Army life with community resources and tools covering Army acronyms, financial readiness, and learning how to build personal relationships or manage stress.

Keep your kids covered.

Many active-duty Soldiers are parents with children, so the Army provides your kids with all the tools they need to grow and experience a fulfilling life while you serve. This includes world-class daycare programs, hourly care, one-on-one tutoring, and counseling.

Get help relocating.

Expect dedicated support and several programs to simplify the process of moving to a different location. Policies and initiatives offer money for moving expenses and allow flexibility to help Soldiers and their families.

Relocation Readiness Program (RRP)

The RRP offers counseling services, pre- and post-move briefings, and orientations to help with the challenges of relocation, which may also include tours or details about what to expect.

Army Family Team Building Program

This program supports families adjusting to Army life by helping them develop realistic expectations and understand military terminology while learning about benefits and services available.

Travel allowance

The Army fully funds gas, movers, hotels, and other travel expenses when you’re ordered to a new location inside or outside of the United States.

Living as an Army Family is an adjustment. Staff Sgt. Ashley Wilson talks about the exciting juggling act of having a family and Army career. Enjoy time off doing what you love with those you love.
A male Soldier in combat uniform holding a newborn baby
The Army has child development centers on base, daycares on base, schools on base—all of the things that can help a busy military family. – Staff Sgt. Ashley Wilson, Active Duty

STAY CLOSE WHETHER PART TIME OR FULL TIME.

Home life might look different for every Soldier, but there’s always the opportunity for meaningful moments with family regardless of the service path you take. Active-duty Soldiers have a balanced off-the-clock routine when they’re not working or training, while Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers have similar lifestyles as civilians when they’re waiting to be called upon.

Ways to Serve
A male Soldier smiles and poses for a photo with his arm around another Soldier

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Will I be able to communicate with my family while I am deployed?

Yes. The Army encourages Soldiers and their families to stay in touch whenever possible. During deployment, you’ll have access to various services that allow Soldiers to contact their loved ones including phones, video phones, email, social media, military networks, and a mail system.

Can my family live on base with me?

Soldiers’ spouses and dependents can live on base with them in family housing. Parents, extended family, and friends cannot live on base but are welcome to visit. While visiting family members and friends cannot stay overnight in the barracks, there are on-base accommodations for them. You can spend the night with them, if you choose.

Can my spouse or loved ones deploy with me?

The Army does not allow spouses or family members to join Soldiers during deployment. However, the Army has a strong network of resources to provide support for families while the Soldier in their lives is deployed.

What if I have a family member with special needs?

The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) is a mandatory enrollment program that works with other military and civilian agencies to provide comprehensive and coordinated community support, housing, educational, medical, and personnel services to families with special needs. Soldiers on active duty enroll in the program when they have a family member with a physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual condition requiring specialized services, so their needs can be considered when being assigned a duty location.

