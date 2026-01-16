Active duty is the largest component within the Army. You’ll help perform day-to-day military operations with a specialized skillset in a specific field.
Daily life is a balance between commitment and personal goals, where you’ll pursue your dreams while making a difference for the United States along the way.
You’ll develop skills for your Army job, or Military Occupation Specialty (MOS), while also spending time with loved ones or pursuing other personal activities.
Understanding the different ways to join active duty can help you decide what’s best for your future.
Enlisted Soldier: Performs specific tasks and carries out essential missions
Commissioned Officer: Leads teams, training and guiding them to success
Find more than 200 jobs in active duty across fields like mechanics, engineering, science, medicine, aviation, aerial defense, and more. You can choose a familiar career path or take a different one to learn something new.
Embrace
Embrace
Every
Every
Challenge.
Challenge.
In Active Duty, you’ll have some flexibility in where you’re stationed, but the responsibilities of your specific Army job will likely require you to live on or near a base.
Active-duty Soldiers can explore new territories coast-to-coast or overseas with the possibility of serving on a base in the U.S. or another part of the world.
Active-duty Soldiers stay ready with hands-on training and preparation for emergency situations or times of crisis. You’ll grow along your journey by refining your skills and gaining real-world experience.
By joining the Army, not only do I get to do this really important work, but I get to be a part of this community that feels like a family, and I feel like I found my purpose.– Capt. Margeaux Auslander, Active Duty
Take the Soldier Prep Quiz to find out how you can become part of the greatest team in the world.
As an active-duty Soldier, you can receive a number of great benefits, including a competitive salary, bonuses, and incentives, as well as excellent healthcare, retirement, and education benefits. Soldiers qualify for a variety of opportunities, like the GI Bill, to get help paying for their education, specialized training, and other certifications.
As an active-duty Soldier, you’ll serve in the Army full time for the duration of your service commitment. Active-duty service terms typically last two to six years, but your service length may vary depending on a number of factors, such as your Army job or decision to reenlist. If you choose to reenlist, you’ll have the opportunity to be promoted, earn retention bonuses, take on special assignments, and more.
Before you can become a Soldier, you’ll first need to complete a form of initial training—Basic Combat Training for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC) for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier. Active-Duty Soldiers and Officers also have ongoing training to keep their skills sharp, so they stay ready for anything.
While there’s no way to predict whether or not you will be deployed in your Army career, it is possible. You could be deployed at any time for a variety of reasons, such as your Army unit and skill sets.
Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.
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