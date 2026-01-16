Active Duty

Find your full-time calling.

Active duty is the largest component within the Army. You’ll help perform day-to-day military operations with a specialized skillset in a specific field.

Soldier in uniform seated aboard a tank looking over her shoulder

Life as an Active-Duty Soldier.

Find a balance.

Daily life is a balance between commitment and personal goals, where you’ll pursue your dreams while making a difference for the United States along the way.

Push your skillset.

You’ll develop skills for your Army job, or Military Occupation Specialty (MOS), while also spending time with loved ones or pursuing other personal activities.

TWO PATHS IN ACTIVE DUTY.

Understanding the different ways to join active duty can help you decide what’s best for your future.

  • Enlisted Soldier: Performs specific tasks and carries out essential missions

  • Commissioned Officer: Leads teams, training and guiding them to success

A female Soldier wearing headphones reading gauges on an Army watercraft

Explore different careers.

Find more than 200 jobs in active duty across fields like mechanics, engineering, science, medicine, aviation, aerial defense, and more. You can choose a familiar career path or take a different one to learn something new.

Embrace

Every

Challenge.

Have an impact wherever you are.

In Active Duty, you’ll have some flexibility in where you’re stationed, but the responsibilities of your specific Army job will likely require you to live on or near a base.

Serve around the world.

Active-duty Soldiers can explore new territories coast-to-coast or overseas with the possibility of serving on a base in the U.S. or another part of the world.

Build valuable experience.

Active-duty Soldiers stay ready with hands-on training and preparation for emergency situations or times of crisis. You’ll grow along your journey by refining your skills and gaining real-world experience.

Two female active duty soldiers working together on a laptop
By joining the Army, not only do I get to do this really important work, but I get to be a part of this community that feels like a family, and I feel like I found my purpose. – Capt. Margeaux Auslander, Active Duty
Soldier Prep Quiz

See what it takes to join.

Take the Soldier Prep Quiz to find out how you can become part of the greatest team in the world.

A male enlisted recruit wearing a light blue t-shirt, sitting down and staring into the distance with another person’s arm wrapped around his shoulder

Other ways you can serve.

Army Reserve (Part Time)
Army National Guard (Part Time)

Common questions about active duty.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

What are the benefits of serving Active Duty?

As an active-duty Soldier, you can receive a number of great benefits, including a competitive salary, bonuses, and incentives, as well as excellent healthcare, retirement, and education benefits. Soldiers qualify for a variety of opportunities, like the GI Bill, to get help paying for their education, specialized training, and other certifications.

What is the time commitment?

As an active-duty Soldier, you’ll serve in the Army full time for the duration of your service commitment. Active-duty service terms typically last two to six years, but your service length may vary depending on a number of factors, such as your Army job or decision to reenlist. If you choose to reenlist, you’ll have the opportunity to be promoted, earn retention bonuses, take on special assignments, and more.

Do I need to attend Basic Training?

Before you can become a Soldier, you’ll first need to complete a form of initial training—Basic Combat Training for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC) for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier. Active-Duty Soldiers and Officers also have ongoing training to keep their skills sharp, so they stay ready for anything.

Will I be deployed while serving active duty?

While there’s no way to predict whether or not you will be deployed in your Army career, it is possible. You could be deployed at any time for a variety of reasons, such as your Army unit and skill sets.

Deployment is when Soldiers are sent to a specific location to carry out a mission and are unable to bring their families. The average deployment length is nine months to a combat region and can be longer or shorter for a non-combat region, depending on the mission.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

Education Level

Tattoos

Legal Record

Medical Conditions

Level of Interest

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Please select the responses that best describe you.

    This section is optional.

    Citizenship Status

    Medical Conditions

    Physical Activity

    Grade Point Average (GPA)

    Legal Record

    Leadership Skills

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call.

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)