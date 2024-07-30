Provide scores and accolades.
Contact the AMU Chief of Competitions to provide scores and other major accomplishments.
Become part of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) and earn your place among the world’s finest shooters while representing America.
The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit consists of several expert teams and professionals. Whether practicing trick shots with a handgun or hitting moving targets within seconds, the USAMU is all about determination and precision. Our elite marksmen stand out as the best in their craft—training their fellow Soldiers to be more effective and showcasing the Army’s shooting capabilities at the highest level in competitions around the world.
The Action Shooting team is multi-faceted and known for a more dynamic, extreme style of marksmanship. They dominate obstacle shooting courses, engage targets, and handle powerful firearms like pistols, rifles, and shotguns with speed and precision. They also train some of the military’s most elite units.
The Shotgun team helps with Army recruiting and interacts with the public at shooting events, instructional clinics, and even trick-shooting demonstrations. They also compete in major competitions like the World Championships, World Cups, and Olympics.
The International Rifle team specializes in five types of rifle disciplines with more than 80 world records and countless medals at the Olympics, Pan American Games, World Championships, and World Cups. They are technical experts who also conduct basic rifle marksmanship instruction for Soldiers across the Army.
The Service Rifle team takes on shooting competitions that require hitting targets between 200 and 1,000 yards using various rifles. They are responsible for conducting the annual U.S. Army Small Arms Championship, along with providing marksmanship training and for-public instruction through national Small Arms Firing Schools.
The Service Pistol team owns several championships and national records, dominating at conventional and action pistol events. They provide training throughout the Department of Defense while also offering instruction to the public through national Small Arms Firing Schools.
The Customs Firearms Shop is a group of gunsmiths, machinists, ballistics technicians, and range support personnel who build and customize small arms and ammunition. They are the backbone of the USAMU, serving as STEM specialists who lead research and development while also bringing weapons from concept to production in response to Army needs.
The Instructor Training Group is made up of those who serve as instructors for tailored marksmanship training courses whenever and wherever called upon. They assist commanders and offer subject matter expertise for Soldiers of all abilities while supporting the USAMU’s mission to improve small arms proficiency.
Showcase
Showcase
Your skills in
Your skills in
weaponry.
weaponry.
While every member of the Army has an opportunity to be selected for the USAMU, there is a step-by-step process with specific requirements that Soldiers must meet to be considered.
Contact the AMU Chief of Competitions to provide scores and other major accomplishments.
The AMU will reach out to you with a status update and more details on how you can improve.
Continue improving and competing for a spot or get reassignment instructions if you’re selected while serving.
To become a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, you must first become a Soldier. See all the careers the Army offers and what it takes to join.
Since its founding in 1956 and inaugural appearance in the Summer Olympics of 1960, the USAMU has excelled in hundreds of competitions—interservice, local, national, and international—to pave the way for new generations of shooting experts. The unit has cemented its legacy by earning over 20 medals in that time span.
The impressive skill set of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is recognized in the Army community and top competitions around the world:
Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)