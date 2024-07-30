The Army’s training, licensing, and certification programs can help you succeed as a Soldier and in the private sector after you serve.
Access to credentials for 1600+ career options
Links to cost-effective and free credentialing programs
Links to classroom learning with costs and fees covered
Information on credentials that can be funded with GI Bill benefits
Army COOL, or Credentialing Opportunities On-Line, helps Soldiers find and pay for ways to grow into the career that’s right for you—with no additional service requirement to use the program. Become a highly sought-after candidate in the Army and in the civilian industry later.
Get enrolled in credentialing opportunities and have them paid for at up to 100% of the cost.
Have access to certifications like Adobe Certified Expert or Certified Fitness Trainer plus licensing, apprenticeships, and exams.
Search for credentials by difficulty, promotion points awarded, skill level attained, eligible financial benefits, and careers in the Army or post-service.
The Army Credentialing Assistance (CA) Program helps pay for the courses and exams you’ll need to take to earn certain industry-recognized certifications. You can request CA funding for any credential listed in Army COOL.
CA funding helps pay for approved credentials, which can be used in combination with GI Bill benefits.
CA funding covers classroom learning along with books, materials, fees, exams, recertification, or related costs.
CA funding is voluntary but can be used for promotion points towards career growth and increased pay.
Eligible Soldiers include those who are: Regular Army, Active Guard Reserve (AGR) pursuant to Title 10 and Title 32, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR), and Army National Guard (ARNG) in an active drilling status with a designation as satisfactory.
Yes, Credentialing Assistance is subject to the same funding limit as Tuition Assistance. A Soldier may use both Tuition Assistance and Credentialing Assistance; however, the combined usage by any Soldier shall not exceed the fiscal year limit of $4,000.
Yes, Officers who have graduated from Basic Officer Leader Course are eligible to use CA. Just like for enlisted Soldiers who get Credentialing Assistance, there’s no additional service commitment required for Officers to use the benefit.
No, Army family members are not authorized to participate in the CA program.
No, veterans are not authorized to participate in the CA program.
