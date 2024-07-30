Army Certifications (COOL)

Take your career to the next level.

The Army’s training, licensing, and certification programs can help you succeed as a Soldier and in the private sector after you serve. 

Army COOL gives you:

  • Access to credentials for 1600+ career options

  • Links to cost-effective and free credentialing programs

  • Links to classroom learning with costs and fees covered

  • Information on credentials that can be funded with GI Bill benefits

Make Your

Resume

Stand out.

Earn credentials for different types of careers.

Army COOL, or Credentialing Opportunities On-Line, helps Soldiers find and pay for ways to grow into the career that’s right for you—with no additional service requirement to use the program. Become a highly sought-after candidate in the Army and in the civilian industry later.

Low to no cost

Get enrolled in credentialing opportunities and have them paid for at up to 100% of the cost.

1,900+ opportunities

Have access to certifications like Adobe Certified Expert or Certified Fitness Trainer plus licensing, apprenticeships, and exams.

Easy functionality

Search for credentials by difficulty, promotion points awarded, skill level attained, eligible financial benefits, and careers in the Army or post-service.

There’s even more credential potential.

The Army Credentialing Assistance (CA) Program helps pay for the courses and exams you’ll need to take to earn certain industry-recognized certifications. You can request CA funding for any credential listed in Army COOL.

Credentialing assistance up to $4K

GI Bill duality

CA funding helps pay for approved credentials, which can be used in combination with GI Bill benefits.

Range in coverage

CA funding covers classroom learning along with books, materials, fees, exams, recertification, or related costs.

A unique advantage

CA funding is voluntary but can be used for promotion points towards career growth and increased pay.

Common questions about Army certifications.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Who is eligible to use the Army Credentialing Assistance Program?

Eligible Soldiers include those who are: Regular Army, Active Guard Reserve (AGR) pursuant to Title 10 and Title 32, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR), and Army National Guard (ARNG) in an active drilling status with a designation as satisfactory.

Is there a limit to how much Credentialing Assistance covers in one year?

Yes, Credentialing Assistance is subject to the same funding limit as Tuition Assistance. A Soldier may use both Tuition Assistance and Credentialing Assistance; however, the combined usage by any Soldier shall not exceed the fiscal year limit of $4,000.

Can Army Officers get Credentialing Assistance?

Yes, Officers who have graduated from Basic Officer Leader Course are eligible to use CA. Just like for enlisted Soldiers who get Credentialing Assistance, there’s no additional service commitment required for Officers to use the benefit.

Can family members get Credentialing Assistance?

No, Army family members are not authorized to participate in the CA program.

Can veterans get Credentialing Assistance?

No, veterans are not authorized to participate in the CA program.

