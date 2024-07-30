Education & Training

Get higher education at a lower cost.

The Army will help pay for your education, student loans, and certifications so you’ll be set up for success at both your Army job and your career after service.

A group of Soldiers in combat uniform looking at a tablet

More to

learn. Less

to pay.

Find a program that fits your goals.

While many Soldiers choose to attend traditional four-year colleges, the Army also pays for a variety of other programs, training courses, and schools.

ROTC

Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) offers scholarships that help cover the cost of your tuition and school supplies while you work towards becoming a commissioned Army Officer.

GI Bill

The GI Bill helps current and former Soldiers who have served for at least three years pay for college, graduate school, trainings, certifications, and more.

Green to Gold

The Green to Gold program helps cover school costs for active-duty Soldiers looking to finish a four-year BA program or a two-year graduate program while earning a commission as an Officer.

Army Certifications

The Army Credentialing Opportunities Online (COOL) program helps Soldiers find and pay for certifications or licenses for a broad range of Army and private-sector jobs.

Tuition Assistance

The Army’s Tuition Assistance program helps Soldiers in active duty, the Army Reserve, or the Army National Guard with up to $4,000 annually towards school or professional training.

Two programs to repay or cancel your student loans.

The Army’s Loan Repayment Program (LRP) repays close to $65,000 of outstanding student loan debt. You must meet certain requirements to qualify. Those eligible for this program include:

  • Active-duty Soldiers

  • Army Reserve Soldiers

  • Army National Guard Soldiers

EARN A POST-GRADUATE DEGREE IN MEDICINE OR LAW.

If you’re a Soldier interested in post-graduate education, you may be eligible for 100% tuition coverage.

Medical student in scrubs reading a textbook in a library

Additional education benefits

The Army’s education benefits provide access to specific programs that can help bring your education goals within reach.

Education Centers

Access free guidance courses for standardized tests either onsite or near every post.

Concurrent Admissions Program

Transition directly to a participating college after service and earn credit towards a degree while you serve.

Spouse Support

Support your spouse’s ambitions with funding for education, licensing and credentials, and career counseling services—available to eligible military spouses.

College Level Examination Program (CLEP)

Test out of college prerequisites and earn credit for job experience or completing military training.

Accelerated Promotion

Begin your Army career at a higher rank and pay grade if you’re an eligible college student.

Common questions about education and training.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Will the military pay off student loans for spouses?

There is no military student loan forgiveness for the spouses of service members. However, the Army offers other tuition assistance and career advancement programs to spouses. Learn more about Family Benefits.

What is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program?

Under this program, members of the military who have been employed by the military or a qualifying public service job for the last ten years may have their federal student loans fully forgiven. In order to qualify, you need to be employed full-time, which is considered to be at least 30 hours a week or what the employer considers to be full-time, and make 120 monthly and on-time consolidated and reduced payments. Private loans are not eligible.

Am I eligible for the National Defense Student Loan Discharge program?

The National Defense Student Loan Discharge program is available to military members who served in a hostile-fire or imminent-danger location. Eligible Soldiers can qualify for up to 50% of their loan being canceled and up to 100% of Federal Perkins Loans forgiven.

