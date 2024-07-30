Education & Training

Education Centers
Access free guidance courses for standardized tests either onsite or near every post.
The Army will help pay for your education, student loans, and certifications so you’ll be set up for success at both your Army job and your career after service.
While many Soldiers choose to attend traditional four-year colleges, the Army also pays for a variety of other programs, training courses, and schools.
Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) offers scholarships that help cover the cost of your tuition and school supplies while you work towards becoming a commissioned Army Officer.
The GI Bill helps current and former Soldiers who have served for at least three years pay for college, graduate school, trainings, certifications, and more.
The Green to Gold program helps cover school costs for active-duty Soldiers looking to finish a four-year BA program or a two-year graduate program while earning a commission as an Officer.
The Army Credentialing Opportunities Online (COOL) program helps Soldiers find and pay for certifications or licenses for a broad range of Army and private-sector jobs.
The Army’s Tuition Assistance program helps Soldiers in active duty, the Army Reserve, or the Army National Guard with up to $4,000 annually towards school or professional training.
Loan Repayment
Loan Cancellation
The Army’s Loan Repayment Program (LRP) repays close to $65,000 of outstanding student loan debt. You must meet certain requirements to qualify. Those eligible for this program include:
Active-duty Soldiers
Army Reserve Soldiers
Army National Guard Soldiers
If you’re a Soldier interested in post-graduate education, you may be eligible for 100% tuition coverage.
The Army’s education benefits provide access to specific programs that can help bring your education goals within reach.
Transition directly to a participating college after service and earn credit towards a degree while you serve.
Support your spouse’s ambitions with funding for education, licensing and credentials, and career counseling services—available to eligible military spouses.
Test out of college prerequisites and earn credit for job experience or completing military training.
Begin your Army career at a higher rank and pay grade if you’re an eligible college student.
There is no military student loan forgiveness for the spouses of service members. However, the Army offers other tuition assistance and career advancement programs to spouses. Learn more about Family Benefits.
Under this program, members of the military who have been employed by the military or a qualifying public service job for the last ten years may have their federal student loans fully forgiven. In order to qualify, you need to be employed full-time, which is considered to be at least 30 hours a week or what the employer considers to be full-time, and make 120 monthly and on-time consolidated and reduced payments. Private loans are not eligible.
The National Defense Student Loan Discharge program is available to military members who served in a hostile-fire or imminent-danger location. Eligible Soldiers can qualify for up to 50% of their loan being canceled and up to 100% of Federal Perkins Loans forgiven.
