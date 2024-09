When you consider affordable health care for part-time Soldiers and free health care for full-time Soldiers, plus access to bonuses, allowances for housing, food, and clothing, opportunities to get a college degree without incurring debt, and more financial benefits, the Army offers a more competitive choice to similar civilian careers. Your Army base salary is just one part of the total compensation Soldiers receive. While civilian jobs may pay higher base salaries, the Army offers a starting salary above the federal minimum wage for a 40-hour work week, 30 days paid leave every year, plus a variety of benefits on top of your base pay that add up.