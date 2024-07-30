Soldier Prep Quiz

To enlist, you need an ASVAB score of at least 31. However, if you have a minimum score of 21, there's an academic track of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course to help you better your score. This 90-day program provides training on all the subjects covered on the ASVAB, as well as opportunities to retake the test.



If your ASVAB score is between 31 and 49, you could qualify for a second option of the course that's 30 days of classes with one chance to improve your score. You may select a new MOS based on your higher score depending on the needs of the Army.



Additionally, there's an expanded course that allows you to first take the academic track to improve your ASVAB score and then move into the fitness track of the course to help you meet the physical requirements if your body fat percentage exceeds the Army standard.



Find out more about the ASVAB entrance test and work with your recruiter to see which Future Soldier Preparatory Course option is right for you.